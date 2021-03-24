The organization of the women’s Relief Society took place on March 17, 1842, in Nauvoo, Ilinois. Known as the oldest and largest female organization in the world, it is now numbering seven million members in 188 countries. There were 20 women present at the first meeting. Stakes and wards in the past have an annual celebration to commemorate that day. Parties were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
This year, women of the Preston 8th Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met at the church building, on March 4, for a box lunch from Stokes Marketplace, and a Pina Colada cupcake made by ward member Vickie Brackin. The tables were decorated by by women of the ward to represent things they like to do. Daniel Ludlow, a former ward member, gave the history of Relief Society played the part of Joseph Smith sharing what he said at the first Relief Society meeting. Each woman was given a little purse with a pack of gum in it. Games were played and prizes given. The presidency was happy to have the celebration before they were released on March 14, after serving for three years. The new Relief Society is Cherie Carter as president, Megan Larsen as first counselor, Marcia Kunz as second counselor and Nicole Nielson as secretary. Released were Noreen Seamons as president, Penny Dalley as first counselor, Billi Naegle as second counselor, and Vickie Dryden as secretary.
Bishop Michael Romney and several women who were temple workers and a woman who recently received her temple recommend spoke about temples at the Preston 9th Ward’s Relief Society party, also on March 4. The women in the ward met at the church and sat four at a table to social distance. They enjoyed a chicken salad on crossiant roll, chips, tossed salad, and individual lemon cakes. Tables were decorated with bridal flowers in colorful jars in the center of a white tablecloth. “We encouraged the sisters to bring a picture of a temple that they have in their home. We gave them as a reminder of this evening, a temple recommend holder and a 5x7 picture of the Logan Temple,” said Elaine Beck, Relief Society First Counselor.
Gerry Crookston, Preston 3rd Ward Relief Society President said “Bee Joyful” was the theme of her ward’s Relief Society birthday celebration. It was a sit-down dinner to tables decorated with balloons and flowers. Chicken Cordon Bleu pasta, tossed salad, garlic bread, and cupcakes were served. Sherrie Scott played the violin accompanied by Judy Wilde. The Stake Relief Society presidency, Lisa Sears, Kimi Palmer and Heather Tolman, spoke about finding joy in their lives. Each attendee received a smiley face jar opener that Lynda Smith hand crocheted. “We’d like to thank the chairman, DeAnn Fellows, and her committee Kathi Clark, Angela Smith, Gerri Lyn Bingham, and Kay Gamble. It was well-attended and we had lots of fun,” said JoRene Tanner, first counselor.
Welcome back to Preston to Jeffrey and Rachel Privett and their two children, who lived in Preston, then went to Pocatello for a year, thanks to a job relocation. They reside in the Preston 2nd Ward.