With it being Spring Break this week, residents may have planned to venture out of state to head for warmer climate, to frolic in the sun, however, this year the March temperature was warm and there was plenty of sun to bask in. In this column on March 2, I mentioned the old saying about “March coming in like a lion, goes out like a lamb but if March comes in like a lamb, it goes out like a lion.” But now a month later, precipitation and breezy in the valley is predicted the last of March. So is March likely to go out like a lion after all?
“Restore and Refresh” was the theme for the annual Preston North Stake Relief Society birthday celebration held Saturday, March 19, under the direction of Lisa Sears, Stake Relief Society President. Guest speakers were President LaWrell Cook and Sister JoDee Cook, who gave examples of their observations that faith is like a reservoir.
“Faith is refreshing and restoring just like the reservoirs and we need to keep them both full,” emphasized the Cooks.
Three 20-minute workshops were held emphasizing restoration: Restore Hope, Restore Families, and Restore Warmth. Brandon and Michelle Stephenson of Restore Hope presenters led a discussion on blessings of the emotional resilience program. They outlined ways to stick to the task, learn to laugh, seek for the eternal, put trust in Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, do your best and leave the rest to Them, and look for the good when something bad happens.
Women shared their experiences of when to laugh and when to smile. Ron and Carol Mumford presented Restore Families through the joys of family history and family temple time.
“Have items at home to remind you of your ancestors as well as write your own history,” counseled the Mumfords.
The Restore Warmth activity was held in the cultural hall were school kits were assembled and fleece blankets for refugees in Cache Valley were made. Backpacks were decorated on the outside with colored markers for the hygiene humanitarian supplies that the sisters brought to put in them. Also letters to full-time sister missionaries from the stake were written. Spring-like decorations with flowers and yellow strips ran down the center of long tables. At the end of the workshops, to Restore your strength, Chicken croissant sandwiches, chips, water, and cookies were served for lunch.
The Stake Relief Society Presidency printed on the yellow-colored program “Dearest sisters, thank you for coming today. We hope and pray that you’ll be able to return home feeling a little more refreshed and restored, as well as strengthened by Heavenly Father’s great love and blessings for you!”
The women in the Preston 10th Ward Relief Society attended the Preston North Stake Relief Society birthday celebration attending workshops and eating lunch. In place of a birthday party, they did meet together to do a service project as suggested by the General Relief Society Presidency. They made fleece blankets for refugees that they learned about on JustServe.org, reported Emily Burnett, Relief Society President. They snacked from vegetable and fruit trays for refreshments.
“Bee Day” was the theme for the Preston 11th Ward Relief Society Birthday Dinner and program, held on Wednesday, March 9, planned by Talisha Swainston the Activities Leader.
“We learned during our program that bees, because of their body weight, shouldn’t be able to fly, but they do. So, we like the bees, can also do hard things,” said Roxanne Fraser, Relief Society 1st Counselor.
Attendees were given a jar of honey to take home to remind them about what bees can do. They had taco salad and chocolate cake for dinner.
The Young Single Adults played the Nine Square Volleyball game marked off with PVC Pipe outlining the squares for the nine players to see where to hit the ball in the square for their Family Home Evening night. on Monday, March 14. They had apple slices dipped in caramel sauce for refreshments. For their FHE activity on Monday, March 21, they had fun playing a variation of the game Clue in a life-size Murder Mystery Nite.
Look for the painted rocks on Happy Hide and Seek Day on Fridays after 9 a.m.