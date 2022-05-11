Remember the famous song “It’s May, it’s May….” Hmm, feels more like “It’s March, it’s March” with all of the clouds, wind, rain, snow, thunder and lightning that make our lights flicker off and on this past week. But we’re grateful and accept any moisture that comes our way!
Despite the cold, wind and rain, were you able to find any painted rocks in Franklin County on Fun Hide and Seek Friday after 9 a.m.? They are out there for you to find.
Primary children sang “Mother, I Love You” to their mothers on Mother’s Day during their church service on Sunday, May 8, in the Preston 11th Ward.
The first City of Preston Rec 12U baseball game of the year was held on Monday, April 25, at the northeast field at the Preston City Park. Two representatives from the Kiwanis Club were in attendance for the ceremonial first pitch. Alan White threw the opening pitch with George Young catching. The Kiwanis are big supporters of Preston’s Rec Baseball program with equipment donations including bats, game balls, and the home run fences for the fields.
On Tuesday, April 26, Mayor Dan Keller threw the ceremonial first pitch for the first 10U game of the year at the Preston City Park northwest field.
On Wednesday, April 27, City Councilman Todd Thomas threw the ceremonial first pitch at the first 14U game of the year at the Preston City Park southwest field, which is the same field he played on 45 years ago.
For their closing social, the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Monday, May 2, at the Golden City Restaurant in Preston for a luncheon. Chaplain Phyllis Vaterlaus gave a thought and the prayer. The five members who attended were DUP Captain Eileen Griffeth, Diana Barrington, Phyllis Vaterlaus, Nadine Jensen, and Penny Wright. During lunch they reviewed the events and activities they did as a camp during the past year.
Stan and Annette Carpenter hosted the Empty Nester’s monthly gathering in the Preston 2nd Ward on Friday, April 29. Before consuming the potluck meal, attendees were asked to say what they brought to share for the meal and why, such as a new or favorite recipe. There was a good variety of food with fresh veggies to dip into the lemon hummus brought “Because it’s Kosher,” sour cream chicken enchiladas “Because it’s always a hit!”, a grandmother’s corned beef meat pie “I enjoyed as a child and that my mother made frequently.” Several others said they had no time to make anything so brought chips and dip, a salad, and a large apple pie from Sam’s while in Logan. There was also a strawberry jello salad, homemade applesauce, and cookies.
After the meal the Carpenter’s friends, Steve and Marsha Fershtut from Ogden, Utah, shared his upbringing in a Jewish family and his conversion to Christianity. It was also noted that his wife, Marsha, was a dancer on the Lawrence Welk Show many years ago. After raising 10 children, they have served on three missions in the Philippines, Jacksonville, Florida, and teaching English in the Latin Community in Ogden, Utah, and currently serving their 4th mission there. It was also a time to visit with each other.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met at the Larsen-Sant Library on Monday, May 2. For their closing social, they had a potluck lunch of sloppy joe sandwiches on a roll, mashed potatoes and gravy, salads, lemon bars and a strawberry dessert. Sixteen members attended. Carol Cunningham gave the lesson on the “Journal of Louisa Barnes Pratt” and encouraged DUP members the importance of keeping a diary and journal. Marilyn Turner told about her family and how they were converted to the gospel and when they emigrated to Utah. Marilyn also shared the artifact which was about lanterns.
A devotional for Family Home Evening for the Preston Young Single Adults was held at Bishop Jeremy and Sister Smith’s home in Dayton, on Monday, May 2. With new single adults joining the ward, the Bishopric were introduced as well as they played a Get-To-Know-You game for the new people present. They snacked on Nachos while visiting and playing the game.
For their May activity, the Preston 2nd Ward Relief Society enjoyed a night out for a “Free Flick for The Chicks Movie Night” viewing an inspirational film “War Room,” on Wednesday, May 4, at the Worm Creek Theater.