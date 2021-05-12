With billowy clouds dotting a blue sky and colorful flowers blooming May is a pretty time to celebrate Mother’s Day. Cards, candy, flowers, hugs and kisses fill the day for many. With my children spread out in various states, I started my own tradition of writing a letter to each of my children expressing how proud I am of them and why I am glad to be their mother. I love what Abraham Lincoln once said, “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” remembering his mother who died when he was nine years old. It makes me think of my own mother.
Phyllis Vaterlaus, born and raised in Tropic, Utah, near Bryce Canyon, recalls congregating for Mother’s Day at her grandparent’s home. “Those were memorable times,” Phyllis said. Other times, her two sisters and brother helped their dad cook a meal outdoors for Mother’s Day. As a mother, her husband and children cooked steak on the grill and food in the Dutch Oven, or took her out to dinner. Four years ago, Phyllis’ children made two grow boxes for her. She plants tomatoes, lettuce and beets which she continues to enjoy every year. This year, Phyllis and her daughter, Caren, went to her son Brad’s house in Logan where he and his wife grilled a meal for her.
The children at the Grace Fellowship Church sang “A Mother’s Love” led by Janice Mitchell, for Mother’s Day. Several youth read scriptures from Proverbs 31 and 2 Timothy 1. Pastor Jim Mitchell gave his message, and gifts for mothers were prepared and handed out by Janice.
The Presbyterian Church held their worship service with a message that related to Jesus and to mothers, given by Pastor Noel Allen.
The Primary children sang several Mother’s Day songs, one of which was a favorite of all mothers “I Often Go Walking” reported Whitney Dunn, Primary President of the Preston 3rd Ward. Whitney looks forward to Mother’s Day. “We keep it simple. My husband makes me breakfast. I really appreciate it,” she said.
Ester Mueller, Young Women’s Class President, demonstrated making paper roses for her girls, which were then put into a bouquet for their mothers. They mounted the initial of their mother’s name onto a chain and put the necklace in the card. In April, the girls were taught how to paint sunflowers with acrylics by the mother of Preston 6th Ward Young Women’s Second Counselor, April Gailey. Her mother came from Salt Lake City to teach the class.
On Sunday the Preston 2nd Ward Primary children sang “My Mother Dear” and “Mother Dear” to their mothers for Mother’s Day, led by Julie Cheney, and accompanied on the piano by Teressa Perkins.
The Preston 4th Ward Primary children sang the chorus of the song “More Than Enough” for their mothers in the church service on May 8, reported Megan Erickson, Primary President.
Warren Wilde, Emergency Preparedness Director, reminds residents to conserve water. “Due to the mild winter this year, we don’t have enough water to go around. Don’t use as much as you normally do,” he said. “At least we don’t have to worry about flooding this year.”
The Sacajawea (South Preston) Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers learned about “The Big Ten Daughters of Brigham Young,” from Beverly Morris, and Alexis Beckstead shared the history of early freighter stories.