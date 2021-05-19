By THAYA GILMORE
Approximately 450 young men and young women with their adult leaders of the Preston North Stake attended a Preston North Stake Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration held on Tuesday, May 11, at the pavilion and parking lot. The evening began with grilled burgers and hotdogs. Kevin Hepworth of the Winder Ward towed his huge grill to the parking lot of the stake center, where members of the Stake Young Men Presidency assisted by flipping burgers and hotdogs. Not only were the youth well fed by food but they were spiritually fed as well. The full-time missionaries, Elder Blake and Elder Briggs, who are serving the Preston North Stake area, spoke to the youth. They were followed by the Preston North Stake President Michael Romney, and counselors LaWrell Cook and Ron Smellie, who shared with the youth the importance of the priesthood and how it has been restored upon the earth. President Smellie also encouraged the youth to do those things in their life so that they can always have the Spirit with them at all times. He quoted President Russell M. Nelson: "In coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting, and constant influence of the Holy Ghost."
Ryan Buttars, Stake Young Men’s President, reported: “It was wonderful to see so many youth and leaders in attendance. It was great to be together again and I pray the Covid-19 will never prevent us from gathering in the future. ... The youth and leaders of the Preston North Stake are so amazing.”
Preston 1st Ward is back meeting with their Primary. For Mother’s Day they sent a card home with the children that they could make for their moms, reported Tamara Dahle, Primary President. “I was amazed at how easy it was going back to Primary ended up being,” said Tamara. “The children were excited and were so well-behaved that it was unbelievable. We were overwhelmed with how much we loved each child, how much we missed them and the spirit that is in Primary. I also realized that I need the Spirit in Primary as much or more than the kids do. The teachers all commented on how good it was to be back with the children and how hearing them singing the Primary songs was heartwarming. It brought such an amazing spirit into the room that can only be found in Primary.”
Garth Porter celebrated 75 years on his birthday April 23, by gathering with his family on Sunday, April 25. Not only did they celebrate Garth’s milestone birthday but three other April family birthdays and one anniversary. His wife, Gayle, three children plus spouses, and 15 grandchildren attended from Saratoga Springs, Murray, West Haven, Logan, Utah, as well as from Preston, Idaho. His favorite meal of Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, egg noodles, veggies, green salad with ranch dressing, fruit and cheese platter, deviled eggs, and Hostess cupcakes were served.
Mothers of the Young Single Adults were invited to attend Sacrament meeting with them on Sunday, May 9. “We encouraged them to bring their mother to our ward,” said Bishop Jay Durshi. Three young adults, Zack Durden, John Long and Daz Buttars talked about their mothers and the impact they have had on their life. A quartet, comprised of Doug Rallison, Jason Sunderland, John Long and Bishop Jay Durshi, accompanied on the piano by Marissa Wakely, sang “Love At Home.” Twenty-eight mothers who were present attending church with their son or daughter were asked to stand after the meeting. They were given a white, embroidered temple hanky.
“We wanted to recognize their mothers in this way because the white hanky symbolizes righteousness, honor, purity, and the grandeur of motherhood,” said Bishop Durshi. Erika Ray, the YSA Relief Society President, and her sisters, Izzy and Molly, came with mother. “It was so nice to have my mom there with me and to feel the Spirit there with her. It was also a special experience to have her come be part of Relief Society and meet the girls I know and who I serve with,” said Erika. The mothers received a homemade Rice Krispy treat from the Relief Society sisters.
On Monday, May 10, 115 Young Single Adults met for Family Home Evening at the Doug and Sherrie Rallison’s dairy farm in Franklin. They invited the Smithfield 4th Ward to join them. They set up an obstacle course in the cow pasture. They climbed up and over ladders, crawled through culverts, walked balance beams, crossed streams, stepped in and out of tractor tires, and had a Tug O’War. They ate grilled hamburgers, chips, baked beans, and brownies all before the rain and wind started ending the evening. “We had a ball! It was really successful,” said Bishop Durshi.