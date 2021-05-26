With Monday being Memorial Day weekend Monday, May 31, my thoughts turn to the Bear River Massacre Site. In addition to the memorial located alongside HWY 91 four miles north of Preston, there stands another icon in honor of those who were massacred on Jan. 29, 1863.
To the left side of the rock monument, stands a few straggly Russian Olive trees. On their sparse jagged branches are hung hundreds of bangles, such as plastic bracelets, tennis shoes, a small wooden cradleboard with a cloth child mounted on it, dream catchers, cloth dolls, braided rope, leather medicine pouches, etc. On the ground are several small glass vases, an artificial red flower, a rusty spike, as well as assorted sizes of pails.
Darren Parry, Councilman of the Northwestern Shoshone Band, a sixth generation Shoshone and a direct descendant of Chief Sagwitch, calls those trees the Honor Trees. “For years, the Shoshone have liked to place items on graves or at sites on their memorial days to show respect,” said Parry. “People leave things personal to them, to honor the people whether they are relatives or not. People have their reasons that are significant to them. The items have been there at that site as long as I can remember, since 2002, but I’ve never seen anyone leaving the items. I personally would like to know who leaves the items and why they leave them.”
If readers know who have put the items on the tree or what their reason is and would like to share their story, please contact me.
The Larsen-Sant Library will have a virtual summer reading program starting in June. They are now open with no restrictions Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jay Jensen honored the mothers at Heritage Senior Living in the Memory Care unit on Sunday, May 9, Mother’s Day, giving a tribute to them and his mother followed by singing acapella “That Wonderful Mother of Mine.” Reed Nelson, first counselor of the Legacy Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), also spoke about motherhood. The Branch Presidency gave the women a booklet about womanhood “Shine Your Light” by Sharon Eubank. They also took a variety of individually wrapped cookies and chips to the wonderful staff. The branch is now meeting with the residents every week for church and “Come Follow Me” lessons.
The Primary children in the Preston 5th Ward of the LDS Church sang “Mother, I love You” led by Heidi Kirkbride and accompanied on the piano by Louise Daniels. There were four special Mother’s Day talks by the youth and members. Mothers were given a Crumbl cookie and chocolate candy kisses.
Caramel apples were delivered on Saturday, May 8, before Mother’s Day to the women in the Preston 11th ward of the LDS Church. The Primary children sang to the mothers in church led by Kim Owen accompanied by Glenda Excell on the piano.