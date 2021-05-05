As we enter May, I reflect on a question once posed by my granddaughter, Rebekah: “Grandma, if April brings showers, what did the May flower bring?” I thought of a couple of good intelligent answers but couldn’t guess the one she was posing. With a Cheshire-cat smile she quipped: “The Pilgrims.”
But, I do have my own May “flowers” budding in the yard: different colors of tulips, blue Hyacinth, purple violets and red and white roses’ putting out their buds. It’s May for sure! Today is also Cinco de Mayo. In case you were wondering, it is celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States in honor of a military victory in 1862 over the French forces of Napoleon III.
The Grace Fellowship Church Youth Group sang to residents of The Heritage Home Senior Living Center on Saturday, April 24. A group of 10 youth and kids, along with three adults, sang the traditional hymns “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” and the “Old Rugged Cross,” as well as the contemporary praise song “10,000 Reasons.” They gave out candy treats to the residents while singing along to the song “Sweet Caroline” in honor of a resident named Caroline.
Welcome Wilber Geiger, 97, to Preston. Wilber is a World War II veteran who served in the Army/Air Force who served in Germany. He lives with his daughter, Janice and son-in-law, Jim Mitchell in Preston.
Parents, grandparents and friends are invited to root for their favorite local baseball team. Trisha Perry directs t-ball for children ages 4-6, which started May 3. She also directs softball coach pitch for 7-9-year-olds, which will begin on May 10. Baseball for youth ages 7-14 are directed by Joel Webb. They started April 27. Games are played behind the Jr. High School, the Preston City Park and at Craner Field.
Emma McKenzie, daughter of Adam and Mali McKenzie, who was called to the Bakersfield California Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, three months ago, still has some restrictions in California. However, she and her companion, who is from Kimberly, Idaho, are able to now go into member’s homes, as well as go to church. “They still have to wear a mask when they do go out. With the restrictions lifting they keep busy teaching in a variety of ways via online and Zoom,” reports Mali, her mom. “Emma thinks it’s great being able to continue on with the work and says she is enjoying doing it.”
In reviewing the past year, Brock Stokes, Teacher’s Quorum Advisor in the Preston 4th Ward, said it has been a good reminder to him how important it is to just keep moving forward. “It’s been such a peculiar year with all the craziness in the world going on,” Brock said. “For me personally it was kind of a wake-up call. It is my testimony to dig your feet into your roots and get out of your bubble.” Brock went with the full-time missionaries to help them in their missionary efforts. “Even though we seemed to be shut down..., we still could do a lot of things online to contact people. I just needed to buckle up and do it,” he said. “It’s been fun now that things are opening up.”