The past month was memorable with families gathering for Thanksgiving Day traveling to near and far places, then the ushering in of the Christmas season with an overnight dusting of snow on the rooftops and grass, the Christmas lights and Nativity scenes decorating lawns, visiting Santa, the Festival of Lights Parade and fireworks display.
If you haven’t done so yet, write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the Larsen-Sant Library. Pick a free book from under the tree when you take the Santa letter to the library. Be sure to put your return address in your letter so Santa can write back to you. The last day to write to Santa is Wednesday, December 15.
Santa will visit the Larsen-Sant Library on Saturday, December 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where you can take a picture with Santa and each child will receive a free book.
Despite gathering on a cold evening with a cold breeze from the north, around 250 youth, ages 12 to 18, met their bishop and leaders at their individual ward building and drove to the Preston Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 16, for a “Light The World” activity by placing candles on the graves to reflect the light to emphasize that Jesus is the light of the world, and to look towards Him to help light the way in a darkened world.
The youth gathered around a huge picture of the Savior Jesus Christ where they sang together the hymn “I Believe in Christ.” “The Spirit of the Savior was felt. It was a wonderful experience for us all who attended,” said Ryan Buttars, Preston North Stake Young Men’s President. “A huge thanks to the Stake Young Women’s Presidency, Shantel Kimpton, Jennifer Hadley, Lachelle Lindhardt, and Kristy Clawson, for putting this activity together.” The Preston North Stake Youth Council prepared the bags with tea lights to place inside the bags on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Christmas dinner for the Preston 2nd Ward was held on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Children came prior to the dinner to visit Santa, and the Young Women helped them color a wooden ornament. The Primary children sang Christmas songs intermixed with narration of the first Christmas story read by four Young Women. The delicious dinner served was a pulled pork sandwich, potatoes with cheese, corn, whipped cream with berries salad, chocolate cake, chocolate-covered marshmallow Santa and candy canes.
The Preston Young Single Adults met in Smithfield at their stake center for a stake talent night for their Family Home Evening on Monday, November 30. The program consisted of swing dancing, a singing of a solo, performance by a small choir, and a Didgeridoo duo. (The Didgeridoo is a wind instrument made from hollow wood where a player blows into the tube making a sound). Popcorn and soda were served for refreshments.
Seven members of the Tessa Winn Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Franklin County Daughters of Utah Pioneer President, Alexis Beckstead, was a visitor at this meeting. Glenna Barnes, Camp Captain, gave a history of her great-grandmother, Fanny Cummings Earl, who was born in Maine, lived in Nauvoo, and Winter Quarters, where her parents died. Fanny was nine years old. She crossed the plains in 1848 with another family in the Brigham Young Company where she joined up with her brother and sister in Salt Lake Valley. She later married Jacob Earl, lived in Logan, and was buried in the Logan Cemetery. There were two artifacts shared. The lesson was given by Merrie Mozingo. Refreshments were apple pie and pumpkin pie.
Quilters Anonymous, founded 11 years ago by Susan West, has 24 members. They meet once a month to work on quilts and have Show and Tell about their projects. Their recent project is making quilt blocks to decorate the clothes protectors at mealtime for the veterans who live in the Veterans Home in Pocatello. The quilters have been meeting at the Franklin City Hall the past year. They met Wednesday, Dec. 1, in Franklin. “It is a fun time for us to get together with those who are interested in quilting,” invited Susan.
The Legacy 3 Branch in the Memory Care unit at Heritage Senior Living has been meeting with their 15 residents throughout November outlines Jay Jensen, Branch President. The Presidency took treats to the staff and residents for Halloween, hold weekly church services and Come Follow Me Sunday School lessons given by the Branch Presidency. For Veteran’s Day they had a patriotic program singing patriotic songs along with the talks. The Branch Presidency and their families sang “My Country Tis of Thee” to the residents. Jay Jensen gave a talk on “Gratitude” in church for Thanksgiving.
Robert L. Millet, professor of ancient scripture and emeritus Dean of Religious Education at Brigham Young University (BYU), author and speaker spoke at a Tri-Stake Fireside, Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Preston North Stake Center on “Repentance and the Atonement.”