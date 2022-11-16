Silver castor DUP

At their Nov. 7 meeting, the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers displayed a crystal silver castor owned by Wilford Woodruff, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1889 to 1898.

 Photo by THAYA GILMORE

There was a total eclipse of the moon on Tuesday, November 8, night supposedly visible from Oceania, the Americas, Asia, and Northern Europe. But it was not visible in Idaho due to the rain, snow and clouds. Referred to as the Beaver Blood Moon, because the moon passed through the shadow of the Earth resulting in a total lunar eclipse, light travels through the Earth’s atmosphere on the way to the Moon, which turns the moon red. There won’t be another total eclipse until March 14, 2025.

Residents at the Transitional Care Unit (TCU) at FCMC brought their chairs out on a chilly, windy afternoon before their dinner was served in the dining room, to sit at the facility’s round-about to watch the Halloween costume parade of adults and children Trick ‘O Treaters in the community on Halloween Monday, October 31. At the end of the parade, Shelly Davis and Jessica Womack, TCU Activity Directors, handed out a bag of candy with a pen, pencil or a book that the residents helped assemble on Friday to the Treaters at the end of the parade.


