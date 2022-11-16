At their Nov. 7 meeting, the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers displayed a crystal silver castor owned by Wilford Woodruff, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1889 to 1898.
There was a total eclipse of the moon on Tuesday, November 8, night supposedly visible from Oceania, the Americas, Asia, and Northern Europe. But it was not visible in Idaho due to the rain, snow and clouds. Referred to as the Beaver Blood Moon, because the moon passed through the shadow of the Earth resulting in a total lunar eclipse, light travels through the Earth’s atmosphere on the way to the Moon, which turns the moon red. There won’t be another total eclipse until March 14, 2025.
Residents at the Transitional Care Unit (TCU) at FCMC brought their chairs out on a chilly, windy afternoon before their dinner was served in the dining room, to sit at the facility’s round-about to watch the Halloween costume parade of adults and children Trick ‘O Treaters in the community on Halloween Monday, October 31. At the end of the parade, Shelly Davis and Jessica Womack, TCU Activity Directors, handed out a bag of candy with a pen, pencil or a book that the residents helped assemble on Friday to the Treaters at the end of the parade.
On Tuesday, November 8, the residents at TCU went on the bus to Pepperidge Farms in Richmond, Utah, for their weekly “Retail Therapy” where they bought cookies. On the way back to Preston, they went for a pleasant ride on the old Franklin Highway.
Over 1,000 people attended and 1,000 new books were given away, in addition to a total of 974 cookies were handed out at the free “Book and A Cookie” event at the Larsen-Sant Library on Wednesday, October 12.
Be sure to attend the “Tales Rarely Heard” sharing stories from the county’s past given by Curt Fuller from the Franklin County Historical Society at the Larsen-Sant Library Community Room on November 16, 7 p.m.
Christmas lights will be turned on at the Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South, Preston, 6-7 p.m. Enjoy the Christmas lights, drive by to see Santa and get a candy cane on Thursday, November 17. At the lighting event, bring new or gently used winter coats to donate to local homeless shelters.
“Ring in the Holidays” by partaking of “Seasonal Sensations” was the theme at the Preston 2nd Ward Relief Society monthly activity on Thursday, November 3. Long banquet tables were decorated with plastic varied-colored pumpkins displayed on yellow tablecloths. The activities committee members made and brought five soups: Taco, Clam Chowder, Creamy Potato, Lasagna, and Ham and Cheezy Potato along with rolls, and hot apple cider. Many holiday appetizers and desserts along with a recipe were brought by the women to share. To name a few recipes, there were Quiche Bites, Cowboy Caviar Pickles, Oreo Cookie Truffles, Pumpkin Dump Cake, Frozen Peach Slush, and Chex Mix. Matt Munsee played several classic piano renditions, like “Clair de Lune,” and oldies and goodies songs that the women sang along to while he played the piano.
“Thankfulness” was the topic of discussion at the Preston Young Single Adult Family Home Evening on Monday, November 14, at the home of David Priestley, Second Counselor in the Bishopric. Afterward, they enjoyed visiting and eating coffee cake and hot apple cider.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met at the Larsen-Sant Library on Monday, November 7. The refreshment table was decorated by Marilyn Turner with a Thanksgiving theme with Pilgrims and pumpkins. Carol Cunningham provided zucchini cake and gingersnap cookies for refreshments. The Message and the Prayer was given by Beverly Morris. Rowana Griffeth gave a history on her ancestor, John Anthony Woolf, who came across the plains from Germany. For the artifact, Marilyn Turner showed a picture of a painting which is in the Preston DUP Museum of a young Brigham Young by pioneer, Ruth Clarkston Crockett, who was born in New York and came across the plains with her parents in 1860. The lesson was given by Kayla Cason on the “DUP Monument Markers in California.” There were 13 members who attended.
FunDay Friday 9 a.m., find some “treasures” that you can keep, re-hide or gift your new treasure when you find it.
The Family History Library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with their FamilySearch research.
The LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Monday, November 7, at the Preston 3rd and 10th Ward building. Mary Ann Yorganson brought a 3”x2” glass jar with a lid that was brought across the plains by her ancestor, a great-great-grandmother, Sarah Caroline Horstcroft Wyatt. Phyllis Vaterlaus gave a history of her ancestor, Joel Hill Johnson, composer of the hymn “High on the Mountain Top” on Page 5 in the 1985 LDS Hymnal. The artifact was given by Diana Barrington. She showed a picture of a painting which is in the Preston DUP Museum of a young Brigham Young by pioneer Ruth Clarkston Crockett. Ruth was born in New York and came across the plains with her parents in 1860.
Mary Judy taught the lesson on the “Beehive House.” She went to Salt Lake to go through the Beehive House to do research for a slide show for the lesson. While in Salt Lake, Mary went to an antique store. The owner, Anthony (Tony) Christensen, told her about the Gardo House where the Prophet Wilford Woodruff had lived across the street from the Beehive House. Tony showed Mary a crystal silver castor and pointed out that the etched glass jar was in the shape of a beehive. The castor came from the Gardo House that was given to Tony by a descendant of Wilford Woodruff. It may have been used for sugar, honey, or jam. The antique dealer, Tony, loaned the crystal silver beehive to Mary to show to her DUP members in Preston. For refreshments, Mary Judy made cornbread Beehive Hives with cornbread bees drizzled with chocolate stripes and sliced almond wings on them served with homemade honey butter. DUP Camp Captain Eileen Giffiths shared Horehound Candy to the 9 members present that was handed out at the Beehive House.
