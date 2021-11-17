We would like to thank all of the Veterans in Preston and Franklin County for their years of service in defending our country during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq; Afghanistan and Kuwait. We salute you and honor you.
Approximately 600 youth, ages 11 through 18, and their leaders attended the Jaycee Carroll Tri-Stake fireside on Sun., Nov. 7, at the Preston North Stake Center. Carroll is a well-known Utah State Aggie basketball player. He shared his experiences about being on the basketball team and playing basketball professionally overseas in Europe, as well as bore his testimony of Jesus Christ. The invitation for the fireside included Preston South Stake, Franklin Stake, and Preston North Stake. A Creamie ice cream was served afterwards.
After three years serving in the Preston Young Single Adult (YSA) Ward of the Smithfield YSA Stake, who meet at the Preston 10th Ward building in Preston, Idaho, members of the bishopric were released Sun., Oct. 31. The new bishopric are Bishop Jeremy Smith, First Counselor Marvin Sparrow and 2nd Counselor David Priestley. Released were Bishop Jay Durtschi, 1st Counselor Ron Brackin and 2nd Counselor: Jeremy Smith. “I will miss our young single adults. I am proud of them and really going to miss them,” said Durtschi.
A Linger Longer for the Young Single Adults was held after the meetings on Sun., Oct. 31., where they ate chili and brownies. For their Family Home Evening on Monday, Nov. 8, David Priestley, 2nd Counselor, joined with the young adults at the church playing “Minute To Win It” games. They played cup flipping, chubby bunny, pen toss, cookie race, balloon balance and song challenge. They had lasagna for refreshments.
An informative as well as fun Relief Society activity in the Preston 2nd Ward under the direction of Jeana Hansen, Activities Leader, was based on the well-known “Five Little Piggies” nursery rhyme. While the women reviewed “This little piggy had roast beef,” they feasted on a French dip roast beef sandwich with au jus, potato salad, chocolate chip cookies and lemonade. Assigned women in the ward then gave instruction to the assembled group in the gym. First of all, for “This Little Piggy Went to Market,” different websites to shop were shown on a screen on a stand in the gym. For “This Little Piggy Stayed Home,” suggestions on home organization, budgeting ideas, and meal planning suggestions were shared by three women. A service project to gather items for a women’s shelter was explained by Hansen for “This Little Piggy Had None.” Ideas and comments were also shared by the group throughout the evening before they all “Went wee, wee, wee all the way home.”
A fall social was held at the Preston 10th Ward on Oct. 12 with minestrone, creamy broccoli, chicken noodle, and cream of potato soups, rolls and doughnuts for dinner. The young men and young women’s groups spearheaded fun activities for the children who came dressed in costumes. They had a fishpond, face painting and other activities. “We had a good turnout. I think people were just happy to get together,” said Brenda Schwanevelt, Relief Society 2nd Counselor.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the Preston 8th Ward had a chili cookoff and a decorated cupcake contest prior to going out to the church parking lot to Trunk Or Treat, said Cheri Carter, Relief Society President.
For several years three ladies in their subdivision in the Preston 5th Ward area have hosted a Trunk-Or-Treat activity for the children in their neighborhood. This year they invited the ward to come to their activity on Sat., Oct. 30.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Monday, Nov. 1. They are very pleased to have four new members join their camp: Kayla Cason, Carol Cunningham, Chris Hall, and Bonnie Jones. Rowana Griffeth gave a history on her descendant, Sarah Goode Marshall.