Congratulations to Blaine Webster, son of Matt and Courtney Webster, who was baptized Nov. 7, at the Preston South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We continue to honor our veterans: William “Bill” Auger, 97, served in the Navy during World War II on the supply ship USS Ara, going all over the Pacific to New Zealand, Guadalcanal, Marshall Islands, Guam, and Japan; Buzz Lloyd Balls, 88, served in the Army in Korea; Don Beckstead served in the Preston Army National Guard, then went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, working with Howitzer artillery during the Vietnam era; Lyle Carter served in the Army during the Korea era stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, working in the motor pool; Barbara Espinoza served in the Navy as a dental hygienist at the Balboa Navy Hospital in California from 1962-1963; Ed Harris served in the Marine Corps in communications in California and Vietnam; Kenneth Dee Hebdon served in quartermaster supplies in the Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, Louisiana and Germany; Thayne Bob “Cedar” Hodges served in the Army in Germany where he was a driver in armored vehicles and on the rifle team from 1953-1957; Evan Jensen, 96, served in the Navy CB’s Construction Battalion during World War II, stationed in the Philippines and mainland China; Louis Mendoza served with the Combat Engineers building roads and bridges in Vietnam for the Army, receiving the Purple Heart; Dick Shewey served during the Vietnam and Korean eras, in Germany, running the enlistment policy program for the entire Air Force, then spent 11 years recruiting in Utah and Idaho; DelRa Talbot served in the Army in Vietnam in the 1st Infantry Division until he was wounded and sent home with a Purple Heart; Jerry Wanner served in the Navy on two tours of Vietnam as on the destroyer USS Henderson; Ralph West served in the Preston Army National Guard, where he worked in Communications during 1962-1966.
For the past 20 years Ralph West, Elks Veterans Chairman and Past District Deputy, has personally invited veterans and their spouses to a dinner and program on Veterans Day at the Elks Lodge. Due to Covid-19, this year they were not able to host the dinner, but Ralph still called the 87 veterans on his list to let them know personally that they weren’t going to be able to have the dinner.
“We didn’t want them to just show up as in the years past with no dinner for them. But I also wanted to personally check on them to see how they are,” said Ralph.
The Sacajawea (South Preston) Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers reviewed the November lesson “American Civil War, Slavery, and the Pioneers” summarized by Beverly Morrison, via an email from Alexis Beckstead, who also included a history of “Early Pioneer Drama in Different Communities.”
The Preston North Stake Primary Presidency met with ward Primary Presidencies in November to emphasize the focus of the new Children and Youth Program, reported Joy Christensen, president, along with her counselors, Rosaline Page, Sharon Keller, and secretary, Anne Noreen. Stake Music Leader, Jennifer Swainston made a pumpkin crisp dessert that was served for refreshments.
Happy Thanksgiving!