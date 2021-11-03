Pumpkins of all sizes and design line up on steps to neighborhood houses like sentinels guarding against goblins, witches, or ghosts. If they do come, ring the doorbell, smile and say trick or treat, they deserve a prize getting past the guards.
Preston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a party Thurs., Oct. 28, with a dinner of hot soup, rolls and desserts. Activities for the children included face painting by the young women, eating donuts off the string manned by the young men, and the Primary organization helped the children with a bean bag toss.
The Larsen-Sant Library handed out Halloween-themed books along with candy at the library on Fri., Oct. 29, in conjunction with Preston City’s annual downtown Trick-or-Treat on State Street.
On Sat., Oct. 29, the Elks Club hosted a fundraiser with proceeds going toward help for two families who have disabilities and health issues. They had a Halloween Indoor Carnival at the Elks Lodge where they had a fish pond, face painting, games, crafts and projects for those who attended. They also had a dinner of beef, baked potatoes, salad, veggies, rolls, and a dessert. An auction followed the dinner of various items donated by businesses such as an oil change.
Members of the Preston South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were invited to a conference at which Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Keala, presided. President and Sister Holley of the Ogden Utah Mission also spoke at the meeting. The conference was a Sunday-session only and was also broadcast to the Fairview church building. Talks were focused on the Savior Jesus Christ and His message of hope, love, and peace.
Youth were invited to a Regional Devotional that evening, Sat., Oct. 23, at the Richmond Stake with Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, his wife, Keala, and Bonnie Craven who spoke to the youth about inviting the Lord into their life.
On Sun., Oct. 24, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ historian, writer, and educator, Glenn Rawson spoke at a devotional for the Stake Youth Trek Kickoff for youth, leaders and trek leaders who attended at the Preston Stake Center. He gave a detailed history about the faithful pioneers and their trek to the Salt Lake Valley. "Glenn Rawson was very animated in his presentation... giving the history and the struggles of the handcart companies. His purpose, I feel, was for the youth to visualize why they are going on their trek next summer, to feel the importance of it. 'You're going to push handcarts, too, he said, but it is more than pushing handcarts,'" said Amy Lemmon, 1st Counselor in the Preston South Stake Young Women. "Glen expressed that he was excited for us to experience why we are going to Martin's Cove in Wyoming, and to stand in the ruts of the original trail. It is hallowed ground."
Shari and David Willis who have been called as Trek Masters for their Weston 2nd Ward have been to Martin’s Cove three times. “Glen retold the story of the handcart companies with so much passion and animation that it got us excited again for Trek,” said Shari.
Rawson ended his talk with an invitation to the youth. “My dear young friends, open your heart when you get there this summer. Fill your heart with prayer and ask the Lord that what you see and feel you will cherish as a precious opportunity of a lifetime.”
The New Hope Mennonite Church hosted week-long revival meetings, Tuesday through Saturday, at their church building on Oneida Street with a sermon and singing worshipping Christ.
The Young Single Adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played “Family Feud” a board game that they played on large whiteboards for their "Family Home Evening" activity.