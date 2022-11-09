With the forecast of wind, a cold front, with possible snow in the mountains for past weekends, my husband and I ventured for a drive through Emigration Canyon before the sunset to see the leaf-change before the leaves are possibly stripped from their branches.
Surprise! Too late! However, a few Quaking Aspen trees were still aglow with yellow and gold leaves accented among the tall Evergreen Pine trees to make our trip worthwhile after all. What we did notice in particular on the way north out of town on State Street was that the trees were ablaze with brilliant colors right here in Preston. So we “oohed” and “ahed” at the brilliant reds, yellows and golds on our way to Foster Reservoir where we saw the reflection of the vivid colors in the water. We didn’t have to travel as far to photograph the more beautiful atmosphere of the climax of Fall in all its array in our own backyard!
The Grace Fellowship Church will be celebrating their 20 year anniversary in Preston on Sunday, November 13, at 10:45 a.m. Bill and Gloria Bagley, who started the church in Preston in 2002 will be speaking. There will be a brunch prior to the meeting.
Hemsley Ventures is sponsoring a Gingerbread House Competition at the “Festival of Lights” in Preston on Saturday, November 26. Entry forms can be picked up and dropped off with the entry fee by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 11, at Hansen Glass 15 North State Street.
All Veterans in Franklin County will be honored at the Preston Elks Lodge’s annual dinner on Veteran’s Day Friday, November 11. Veterans who would like to attend must respond to an RSVP to Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254.
Franklin County Funeral Home is hosting an annual event at 6 p.m., “Remember Me” celebration honoring loved ones and local men and women who served our country A video tribute will be featured and light refreshments served at 56 South State Street in Preston.
Preston City Cannery will open by appointment only to use the Apple Press and the Dry Pack. Call Cindy Smith, 208-339-2404.
With Halloween behind us, churches and wards in the Preston area share their parties and activities. The Preston businesses opened their doors for Trick O’Treaters. Most businesses handed out candy. The Grace Fellowship Church had a Bible-themed display set up and handed out candy at five stations with a message paper attached to the candy: Fruit snacks at Adam and Eve station, the promise of the rainbow at Noah and the ark station received rainbow colored candy, at the David and Goliath station handed out Pop Rocks candy, and Jonah and the Whale: Swedish Fish. The candy and hot chocolate and water were handed out by the youth dressed up as Bible characters. The Larsen-Sant Library gave a free book and candy. The Worm Creek Opera House had a maze to go through to find your seat in the theatre to watch the movie. The Preston 1st Ward had a neighborhood Trunk O’Treat on Halloween; the Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls dressed in costumes, played bean toss into the pumpkin, received a cupcake when landing on the winning picture during the cake walk and learned how to do the Hulu at their weekly activity; the Preston 3rd Ward Young Men and Young Women went to the Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow; and the Preston 8th Ward had a potluck dinner of a variety of soups and desserts along with their Trunk O’Treat at the church building on Saturday, October 29.
The Preston Young Single Adults had their monthly Linger Longer after their church meetings, Sunday, October 24. They ate soup, chili, bread and rolls.
The Empty Nester Preston 2nd Ward Group dressed in costumes at their Halloween Party at the church building. The room was decorated with crepe paper streamers with paper ghosts hanging from them. Games were planned by Alexis Beckstead, host for the event, such as guessing the right answers to Charlie Brown’s antics at Halloween, wrap the Zoombie in toilet paper, bean bag tosses into a pumpkin face and a deer, the cake walk rewarded the recipient with a cupcake, another game of competition was to build a tower out of Oreo cookies, and who can built the paper skeleton together the fastest. They feasted on potluck dishes, Parmesan Potatoes, veggie tray, dips, crackers, muffins, tomatoes, and apple cobbler on Friday, October 28.
Every Friday is FunDay Friday to out after 9 a.m., to find some “treasures” that you can keep, re-hide or gift your new treasure when you find it.
The Family History Library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with their FamilySearch research.
