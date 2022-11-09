Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With the forecast of wind, a cold front, with possible snow in the mountains for past weekends, my husband and I ventured for a drive through Emigration Canyon before the sunset to see the leaf-change before the leaves are possibly stripped from their branches.

Surprise! Too late! However, a few Quaking Aspen trees were still aglow with yellow and gold leaves accented among the tall Evergreen Pine trees to make our trip worthwhile after all. What we did notice in particular on the way north out of town on State Street was that the trees were ablaze with brilliant colors right here in Preston. So we “oohed” and “ahed” at the brilliant reds, yellows and golds on our way to Foster Reservoir where we saw the reflection of the vivid colors in the water. We didn’t have to travel as far to photograph the more beautiful atmosphere of the climax of Fall in all its array in our own backyard!


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.