By THAYA GILMORE
Veterans Day is Nov. 11. We would like to thank the following veterans in Preston for their years of service: Michael Ball in the Army during the Vietnam War and stationed in Germany; Doug Beuhler, 89, a marine in the Navy during the Korean War; Larry Biggs in the National Guard in Preston; Stan Carpenter in the Navy during the Vietnam War; Derek Chatterley currently in the Air Force; Jason Chatterley in the Army during the Iraq War; Chuck Chesney, a marine during the Vietnam War; Jim Christensen in the Army during the Vietnam War; Charles Gilmore in the Army, during the Vietnam War stationed in Taiwan; Phillip Nielson in the Army, during the Vietnam War; Vern Rogers, 89, in the Army, during the Korean War; Bruce Kidd in the Army; Scott Madsen in the Army; Steven Nielson in the Army during Iraq (twice); Cutler Stoker in the Army National Guard in Afghanistan; Brian Woytko, a marine in Kuwait.
Veterans now living at the Heritage Senior Living Center are Helen Cordary, in the Army from 1969-2003; Mark Jensen a marine during the Vietnam War; Robert Landeen in the Air Force during WWII; Dennis Lund in the Army in Germany; Charles Pratt in the Army during WWII; Merle Thornton in the Navy during WWII; Thomas Walker, a marine for seven years; David Wright in the Army during the Korean War, 1980-1984.
If you know of a veteran who is not mentioned, please call 801-623-1759 so we can add their name in next week’s paper.
There were 43 pumpkins entered in the pumpkin contest at the Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow on Halloween night. They were judged for the scariest, funniest and most original in both child and adult divisions. Everyone who entered received an award which ranged from gift baskets to board games all donated by Kim and Jackie Hirschi, who thanks the community and volunteers for their help. “It is your dedication that made Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow a success,” she said. “I could not have done it without them. I also want to thank my family and my wonderful husband, that kept pushing me forward,” stated Jackie. “I encourage everyone this holiday season to assist those in need. This does not have to be done through financial assistance but through service. We all need to open our hearts, to spread the true meaning of the holiday season, peace on earth, and goodwill toward men.”
Bishop Jay Durtshi of the Young Single Adult Smithfield 5th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which meets in the Preston 10th Ward building, in Preston, said members are now able to meet at church wearing masks and social distancing. They are also meeting for Ward Family Night on the evening of the first Sunday of the month. Recently, members to Elder Gary and Leslie Stevenson via Zoom in Doug and Sherrie Rallison’s back yard. The branch members also have an institute class on Wednesday nights, taught by Dax Keller.
Phillip Nielson likes to scan the skies with his telescope, and noted that there were two full moons in October, the second one called a Blue Moon. The last time that occurred on Halloween was 44 years ago. The prominent planets observed in October are Venus and Mars. Orion’s southeast belt and nebula are also visible now. Nielson learned about astronomy from his sister. “My parents liked to watch the seasons change and looked at the planets and stars. My sister wanted to know what they were seeing and I learned from her,” said Nielson.