Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and my thoughts are turned to the blessings in my life and being grateful.

As a child growing up, we had the tradition of having three candy corns sitting at our place setting at the dining room table. Before prayer and eating, we each picked up our candy corn and as we laid it back down at our plate, named one thing we were grateful for.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.