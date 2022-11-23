It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and my thoughts are turned to the blessings in my life and being grateful.
As a child growing up, we had the tradition of having three candy corns sitting at our place setting at the dining room table. Before prayer and eating, we each picked up our candy corn and as we laid it back down at our plate, named one thing we were grateful for.
Even today, being thankful for my family is always high on the list: my ancestors, parents, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There is no order to the list or can I number them one by one as I am thankful every day for them, for my health, for heat in the house and car on cold days, food to eat, clothes to wear, indoor plumbing, electricity, be able to see, hear, smell, taste, feel and touch.
I’m thankful to live in a day of being able to communicate long distance by telephone, texting, e-mail, Zooming, and computers, to keep in touch with grandchildren on their mission in another country around the world, at college, view them in school concerts, Primary programs, and witness baptisms in another state. I am truly blessed and very thankful.
New this year, to accommodate the many veterans, two dinner times, at 5 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m., over 150 veterans were honored at the Elks Lodge on Friday, November 11, at a dinner with their spouses sitting at the festive red, white and blue decorated tables with small flags. They and their spouses were served pork cubed steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tossed green salad and dressing, roll, cheese cake with cherry and blueberry topping and lemonade catered by the Senior Citizen Center. Nick Nielson and Ryker Belliston, Preston High School graduates and now USU students entertained the attendees during dinner by playing their guitars and sang folk and Pop songs.
The Grace Fellowship Church celebrated their 20-year anniversary in Preston with Bill and Gloria Bagley, who started the church in Preston in 2002, as guest speakers. They were honored along with the following pastors and their wife: Jeff and Brenda Thames (2016-2018), Tom and Cyrena Johnson (2018-2020), Joel and Jeanine Webb, Interim Pastor (2018-2020), and current pastor, Jim and Janice Mitchell. A brunch of strawberries, grapes, mini-Quiche, little smokies, sausage balls, mini-cinnamon buns, pumpkin, blueberry, and banana muffins, cran-raspberry punch, hot chocolate and coffee were served to 127 people prior to the joyful reunion of friends at the meeting.
The Preston Young Single Adult Family Home Evening group met on Monday, November 14, at the church reviewing family history work and how to sign into the Family Tree Website.
Activities in the community are gearing up for the holidays. For instance, Angel Tree tags can be chosen from the tree starting this week after Monday, November 21, at Big J Burgers, 196 North State Street, Preston; Stokes True Value Store, 217 South State Street, Preston; and Westside High School in Dayton.
Residents in the community enjoyed stories from the county’s past of the “Tales Rarely Heard,” shared by Curt Fuller from the Franklin County Historical Society at the Larsen-Sant Library Community Room on Wednesday, November 16.
Take the family and drive by the Christmas lights at the Hemsley Ranch, 444 East 4800 South, Preston, 6-7 p.m. Bring new or gently used winter coats of all sizes to be donated to local homeless shelters. Also, the Hollingsworth Lights on 1585 North State Street in Preston will begin on November 26.
The Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers met on Monday, October 10, at the home of Lynnette Mocklie. She gave the history of her ancestor. Judy Mitchell gave the lesson on the “Beehive House” in Salt Lake, Utah. Lynnette served pound cake to the five members who attended.
On Monday, November 14, the Atalicoa DUP met at the home of DUP Captain, Phyllis Johnson. She gave the history of her great-great-grandfather, Wanner Hoopes. Judy Mitchell gave the lesson on the “Markers in California.” Phyllis provided an apple dessert for the four members and one visitor present.
The combined Activity Day boys and girls held in the Preston 11th Ward had a Pinewood Derby this month. They had root beer and cookies for refreshments.
FunDay Friday starts at 9 a.m., to look for some “treasures” that you can keep, re-hide or gift your new treasure when you find it
The Primary children in the Preston 1st Ward had speaking parts telling about finding Christ in the Old Testament and sang songs about Jesus such as “I Will Walk With Jesus” for their sacrament meeting program.
The Family History Library is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help patrons with their FamilySearch research.
How to take photos was taught by a ward member, Meagan Casperson, to the Preston 3rd Ward combined Young Men and Young Women for one of their activities this month. The Young Women went horseback riding at an indoor area of a community member for another enjoyable activity.
