A Relief Society activity for the sisters in the Preston 3rd Ward was held in November. Prior to this meeting the women wrote thank you notes to the Bishopric and Stake Presidency. The Bishop spoke at the Relief Society activity on “Gratitude.” He thanked the sisters for their compassionate service they rendered to families in the ward during the past couple of months at times of need.
Laura Roper, a ward member, gave a presentation relating several stories about gratitude. At the meeting, the women were given a gratitude journal where they could express something that they are thankful for throughout the year. They had sweet breads, fruit, and veggies for a light snack at the meeting.
The Grace Fellowship Church had a special service on Sunday, Nov. 21, with extra praise music, baptisms, and baby dedications, followed by a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner at the church under the organizing of Janice Johnson. Members of the church signed up to bring various dishes and desserts. On Saturday, Nov. 13, the high school youth met at Pastor Tim and Janice Mitchell’s house for a fun evening with a spaghetti dump dinner (there were no plates — dinner is just dumped on the table to eat!). “The youth thought it was so weird not having plates,” recalled Janice. “But it was fun.” Afterwards they played a game of human battleship.
Preston 9th Ward Activity Days, boys 8-11, with 22 boys and three leaders, meet twice a month and meet with the Activity Day girls in a combined activity once a quarter. They have had several memorable activities. They went on a father/son outing, had a bike safety lesson, went to the fire station, went bowling, had a basic skills clinic in basketball at the church, then like a game show they learned the Apostles’ names and their hobby. At another activity they learned how to tie a necktie for church. In a recent combined activity to help them be interested in family history, a brother and sister brought an item from their ancestor to share.
Preston 6th Ward, Rachel Allred, Relief Society President said they had a Relief Society paint night activity. One of the womens’ mother came and taught them how to paint. She provided them with a mini-canvas and acrylics and gave them an art lesson, walking them through step by step how to paint flowers and plants. They brought their own drinks.
Nine members and two visitors gathered at the home of Diane Barrington, who was hostess for the November meeting for the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp. The history was given by Phyllis Vaterlaus about her great-great-grandfather, who had a spiritual experience in the Manti Temple. The artifacts were pictures of a flower made out of human hair. Mary Judy gave the lesson. Pumpkin pie and berry pie were served for refreshments.
The Preston Young Single Adults met at the church building for their weekly Family Home Evening activity on Monday, Nov. 15. They had a board game night. Some of them brought their favorite board game, some of which were Apples to Apples, Monopoly, and Yatsy, while others just played the games that were brought. The Bishopric joined in the fun. They had pancakes with syrup, whipped cream, bananas and chocolate chip toppings for refreshments.
Five members of the Atalicoa Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met at the home of Kathy Kunz on Monday, Nov. 8. Pat Moses, Sponsor from the Franklin County Company Board was a guest. Before Judy Mitchell gave the lesson, a history was given by Phyllis Johnson, Camp Captain about her great-great-grandparents Henry and Ruth Talbot. Phyllis told of their rescue of a 3-year-old African boy, Gogo Fango, because his mother couldn’t feed him. The Talbot’s brought him to America when they immigrated and raised him. They lived in Layton and Lewiston, Utah, and then in Idaho. Refreshments were Costco Ice Cream.
Preston 1st Ward held a community Trunk Or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30, that they have done for several years where a few of the neighbors decorate the trunks of their cars and hand out candy to the trick or treaters, said Tamara Dahle, Primary President.