By THAYA GILMORE
The plentiful colorful leaves are continually falling from the many deciduous trees around our neighborhood are fun to watch on a really windy day. They don’t just fall and lay under the tree they engage in a swift foot race down the street gathering together, twisting, twirling and tumbling over each other to the end of the street. There is no winner as they all cross the street into other neighborhoods.
On quieter days, the leaves do land on the grass in front of the houses covering the green grass with a thick layer of gold. Homeowners have been surprised by anonymous others who rake their leaves into piles shaped like pyramids. Children jump in and bury themselves with the leaves. Eventually, the leaves find themselves in bags for the trash collector. I’m grateful for the younger neighbors on each side of our house. Without being asked, they rake leaves off of the lawn and from the gutter. Indeed, these are kind deeds and we appreciate the service.
Addelyn Cox, daughter of Jared and Becky Cox, spoke in the Preston 2nd Ward on Oct. 25, in advance of leaving for a mission to the California Santa Rosa Mission. “Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to go on a mission,” Addy said. She will remain in California until Canada opens its borders and she can serve in the Toronto Canada Mission where shew as called.
The LoPine Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, which encompasses the northeast section of Preston, has a new camp captain: Eileen Griffeth. There are eight members in the camp, and they have not met since March due to the pandemic. “I stay in touch with our members by calling them often. In October we sent a letter with the lesson that our teacher, Mary Judy, gives that they can read,” said Eileen.
Raygen Murphy liked high school but misses seeing her friends everyday at Preston High School now that she is graduated. She loved going to the football games and the dances. She played the cello in the orchestra, which played for the commencement services every year except her own. She belonged to the National Honor Society. The daughter of Tyson and Laradene Murphy, Raygen was glad that she was able to complete her Senior Project as an intern at the SeaQuest Aquarium at the Layton Hills Mall in Utah. She worked at Stokes Market in the deli department until she left to attend BYU-I to take general studies. She plans to attend BYU-Hawaii majoring in marine biology.
Our sympathy goes to the family of Dallan Earl Rasmussen who passed away on Oct. 13, 2020. He was born and raised in Preston.