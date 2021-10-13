Most people I talked to this week have picked the last of their tomato crop and had them in the pressure canner on the stove. The clouds gathered for a day, thundered and lightning, and rain dampened the sidewalks, roads, and grass. Afterward, a brilliantly colored rainbow arched over our neighborhood street.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp meet on Monday, Oct. 4, at the Larsen-Sant Library with 17 members attending. Opening prayer was given by Leona Chatterton, the Pledge of Allegiance and spiritual thought was given by Jeanette Christensen. Music “Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” was led by Sydney Hale and accompanied by Cloteel Dahle on the piano. Two artifacts were shared by Marilyn Turner: pictures of a flower made out of human hair and the National Fifth Reader used in the early Franklin School that belonged to Annie Hull. Peggy Greaves’s daughter, Jackie, gave a history of her great-great-grandfather, Joseph Eames Greaves, who lived in Cache Valley. Kayla Cason taught the lesson on “Arizona Pioneer DUP Markers.” Echo Stocks said she recently toured her favorite place, This Is The Place Monument in Salt Lake. Alexis Beckstead placed an old stove in their family cabin and hung a grandpa’s old coat there, too. Kathy Jensen provided strawberry cheesecake and 7-Up for refreshments.
Linda Meyers boxed up 163 crocheted and knitted items consisting of 122 hats, 29 scarfs, seven blankets, four sweaters, and one poncho, made by the Knit Wits, and sent to the Knit for Kids New World Vision program.
The Preston Aquatic Center swimming pool is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m. They are starting a swim team Speedin’ Sea Turtles for ages 8-18. All are welcome to join the team and need to register at the pool, said Heidi Jensen.
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow will be open on their first night, Friday, Oct. 15, a 7 p.m., to Saturday, Oct. 30, at 175 North 800 West in Preston. Regular entrance fee is $3, Trick-Or-Treater admission is $5.
The Legacy 2 Branch members at the Heritage Senior Living are grateful to have been able to meet with their residents since the end of September, reports Branch President Bart Wilcox. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Linda Lund, who has a brother living at Heritage, spoke about being of good cheer and persevering at a sacrament meeting before General Conference. On Sunday, Oct. 10, they held a Fast and Testimony meeting.
Jay Jensen, Branch President of the Legacy 3 Branch spoke in their church meeting on Sunday, Oct. 10, covering topics that President Russell M. Nelson talked about at General Conference. Nancy Jensen, Relief Society President, followed the talk with the Come Follow Me Lesson for Sunday School.