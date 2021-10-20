Cars lined our neighborhood streets as they regularly do on Friday nights for Preston High School’s football game. This past Friday, despite the thunder, lightning and heavy rain, they still came to the game donned in heavy coats, gloves, hats and we even saw a portable heater under a blanket. That is support for the home team win or lose. Then three days later on Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, I looked out the window and what did I see? Snowflakes falling on the apricot tree.
The Preston North Stake hosted a “Choose the Light,” activity for the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society members on Oct. 9, at the 3rd and 10th Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. North Stake President Ron Smellie was the guest speaker. Participants had five workshops to choose from: Making Light: attendees designed and decorated a simple lantern; Temple Light: Symbolism in temple design and their dedications and how to prepare to acquire temple light and power that come into the world with each dedicated temple; Reignite Light: Carolyn Christensen discussed what to do when the light it seems dim or out, with special emphasis on depression and anxiety; Sharing Light: the North Stake Relief Society Presidency discussed how to receive inspiration to share light and sunshine through ministering at any age; and Choosing Light: Ashlee Cox discussed looking for light and ignoring the “voices from the great and spacious building.” In addition to a luncheon, “We also had a photo booth where the girls and women could take a picture of themselves along with a picture of the Savior who is “The Light,” said Lisa Sears, Stake Relief Society President.
The Young Single Adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined with their leaders in a game of volleyball. “We had enough people for four teams with about 40 people there. It was a fun evening,” said Jaycee Smedley, Activities Chairman. They had shortbread cookies for refreshments.
The LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Oct. 11, at the home of Nadine Jenson. Penny Wright welcomed the group, led the Pledge of Allegiance and the song “Daughters Of The Utah Pioneers.” Phyllis Vaterlaus, Chaplin, shared a spiritual thought and prayer. Dianna Barrington showed an old encyclopedia published in about 1876. Mary Judy presented the lesson “Arizona Pioneer DUP Markers,” showing photos. Refreshments were ice cream and pumpkin, snickerdoodles and chocolate chip cookies.
Captain Phyllis Johnson, of the Atalicoa DUP camp reported that five members met for their monthly meeting Oct. 11, at the home of Lynette Mockli. Phyllis welcomed the members and led them in the Pledge of Allegiance, read a quote and led the group in singing “Skip To My Lou.” Judy Mitchell gave the lesson about the DUP sharing several short stories. Phyllis showed the quilt block she designed and turned into the Franklin County DUP to be part of their quilt. Root Beer floats were served for refreshments.