There are now more gold and rust-colored leaves lying in the street gutters than are hanging on the trees as the wind whips them off of the trees and onto the ground. On Sunday, inside the various wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this month, is heard the beautiful singing of the children ages 3 to 12 as they performed their annual Primary Program, singing praises to Jesus Christ and giving personal testimony of how Jesus helps them in their life.
Linda Meyers of the Knit Wits would like to thank the woman who dropped off a large amount of yarn at the Presbyterian Church last week. Thanks to the Preston Post column last week she knew where to donate yarn as she had wondered what to do with it.
Over 400 youth with their parents and leaders were in attendance at The Preston North Stake Standards Night for the youth, ages 12-18, at the North Stake Center on Oct. 19. There are 22 youth from various wards throughout the stake who serve on the Stake Youth Council who planned the meeting. “We counseled with the Preston North Stake Youth Council on topics that the members of the Stake Youth Council will speak on. They chose to speak about each area in the church’s Children and Youth Program in all the areas of growth: physical, spiritual, social, and intellectual. Taylor Romney, Preston 9th Ward, and Landon Bostwick, Preston 4th Ward, both spoke on work and self-reliance; Hayden Kimpton, Preston 9th Ward and Brecken Smith, Preston 3rd Ward, spoke on revelation; Madilynn Conrad, Riverdale 2nd Ward and Rachel Barton, Riverdale 1st Ward, spoke on honesty and integrity; and Alex Ware, Preston 4th Ward, and Gemma Lindhardt, Winder Ward, spoke about entertainment and social media,” said Ryan Buttars, Stake Young Men’s President. Stake President Ron Smellie concluded the evening meeting by encouraging and urging all of the youth to “…at all costs…” be morally clean, to avoid the temptations placed before them and to avoid pornography. “He also shared his love for the youth and let them know that Heavenly Father loves each one of them. He concluded by asking each youth to pray to their Heavenly Father,” summarized Buttars. A variety of cookies were served for refreshments after the meeting.
The Young Single Adults met for their weekly Family Home Evening on Oct. 18, at the church in the gym. “We played Quidditch, a Harry Potter sport. There is a ball people have to get to put into their three hoops across the room to get points. Everyone has to ride a broom in order to touch the ball. The game ended if someone caught the ball. It was a fun night,” said Jaycee Smedley, Activities Director. Cookies from Stokes were served for refreshments.
The Grace Fellowship Church will be open to hand out several fun items for the kids and parents during the Preston City Trick Or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 16 North State Street, invited Jeannine Webb.
The Tessa Winn Daughters of the Utah Pioneers (DUP) camp met at the home of Evelyn Jensen on Oct. 12. Glenna Barnes, Captain, welcomed the five members. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Karen Hansen, prayer and spiritual thought was given by Evelyn Jensen. Music “Daughters of The Utah Pioneers” and “Skip To My Lou” were sung by the members led by Glenna Barnes. The history of Charlotte Houlton was given by Evelyn Jensen. The lesson “Arizona Pioneer DUP Markers” was given by Merrie Mozingo, who also served apple crisp with ice cream to the group.