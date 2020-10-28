Green, yellow, gold, red, and orange leaves, accompanied with cool nippy air, cardboard painted haunted houses, carved and painted pumpkins, line the concrete front porch steps of neighborhood houses. Colorful, inflated, lighted and mechanical giant dragons and spiders will welcome children in costumes hoping for treats this weekend on Halloween night.
Many friends and neighbors who aren’t able to garden express their gratitude as recipients of those who have shared the abundance from their gardens. They have found a variety of squash, tomatoes, apples, corn, peppers, and pumpkins on their doorstep not once, but several times during this fall. A big thank you for sharing your bounty!
Six members of the Tessa Winn Daughters of Utah Pioneer Camp had an opening social on Oct. 13, after not meeting for seven months. They met in the backyard of Merrie Mozingo. Refreshments consisting of candy and nut cups, pumpkin cookies and apple cider were provided by Evelyn Jensen. New officers were presented: Glenna Barnes is the acting captain who was and still is also the secretary/treasurer, replacing Captain LaDawn Miner. The lesson on Cowboys of America was given by Mozingo, and the artifacts lesson was given by Kathy Betts who talked about a spoonholder that was brought across the plains. “We just enjoyed being together after all of these past months,” said Miner.
Daniel Groll, son of Chris and Jeannine Groll, a member of the Preston 3rd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reported his mission virtually on Oct. 18. He returned from the Africa-Cape Verde-Praia Mission on Sept. 26, where he stayed for two years, the last months under quarantine. Because there was a new mission president coming in and since Daniel worked in the mission office overseeing the mission finances as well as the missionaries, he was asked to stay to help with the transition. He lived in the mission home for three months. Now home, he is currently managing the Groll Family Fitness Center, 130 East 3rd South in Preston, until he attends Utah State University majoring in communication and finance.
The Young Single Adult 5th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which meets at the Preston 10th Ward building, 155 N. 200 West, Preston, recently received new leaders. Scott Beckstead of Preston was released as executive secretary and his wife, Kris was released as music coordinator. The newly called executive secretary to Bishop Jay Durtshi is Doug Rallison of Franklin and his wife, Sherry is over the music. The new stake president is Robert Funk of Smithfield, Utah; first Counselor: Benjamin Clegg of Hyde Park, Utah, and second counselor: David Bosen of Preston. “It has been tough on the YSA not to meet or having activities or doing any service projects because they like to do a lot of socializing,” said Doug Porter, who was recently released as the stake president of the Smithfield Young Single Adult Stake. “At first we did a lot of Zoom meetings, doing ministering by phone and texting, but wards have recently been able to stay connected by going back to church by social distancing, plus they have had some activities outside by playing games and even had a drive-through ice cream night.”
Bart Wilcox and his wife, Jan, have been serving as the Branch President and Relief Society President of the Legacy 2nd Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the 58 residents of the Heritage Senior Living Center. Counselors to Wilcox are Bryce Gray and Allan Swainston. Their wives, Anna Gray and Becky Swainton are counselors to Jan; Cindy Fellows is the secretary, and Saundra Hubbard is the compassionate service leader. Elders Quorum President is Jeff Olsen, and his counselor is Robert Hull. The branch was able to hold Sunday worship service and weekly meetings assigned to wards in the Preston North Stake until Covid-19 in March. They enjoyed playing a game of questions about the prophets, and on another night “Name That Tune” as Cindy Fellows played the piano for Family Home Evening. Church services will again be held when they are able according to guidelines.
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, a self-guided spook alley at 175 North 800 West, Preston, is open on Oct. 29, 30, and 31. Total Terror is on Halloween night from 9-11 p.m. Covid-19 compliant with volunteers wearing masks. There is no fee to enter the pumpkin carving contest on Friday, Oct. 30, from 12 — 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Judging is at 3:30 p.m. for $500 worth of prizes.