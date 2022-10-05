Some of the leaves in the trees in our neighborhood are starting to show a hint of Fall with yellow. Reports are also heard that in some parts of the Sardine Canyon are already bursting out with bright orange and reds in their leaves. I remember a term used by Channel 5 Meterologist Mark Eubank referring to this time of year he called “Frummer” meaning the end of summer going into fall. So, I guess it’s Frummer Time!
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward had a skeet shooting activity for their Family Home Evening on Monday, September 26, at the Westover Farm in Clifton home of their Young Single Adult Relief Society President, Austrial Westover. Her father provided an automatic clay pigeon thrower that they used. Many of the men brought their own shotguns. They played elimination from 6-7:30 p.m. After the shooting was over everybody helped to pick up the spent shells. They had cookies and apple juice for refreshments.
The Legacy 3 Branch at Heritage Senior Living had memorable Friday Family Time programs with the Fairview 2nd Ward’s members. The first week Brett and Ronnie Ward and their family sang “Teach Me To Walk In The Light,” “I Will Walk with Jesus,” and “Keep the Commandments.” The children gave the prayers and Ronnie gave a lesson with an activity. The second week Bishop R. Burke Smith read to the residents a “I Love You Forever” book. Then a sister in the ward and her son helped the residents decorate then folded paper airplanes that they each took turns throwing them into a basket.
“That was a very fun activity,” reported Jay Jensen, Branch President. The Activity Day girls dressed in costumes and put on a skit reenacting the life of Queen Esther. Sunday church meetings were Fast Sunday, on High Council day, Wade Brown, gave examples of how to be in tune with the Spirit, how to receive revelation and listen to it. Sister Winward spoke on preparing to hear the prophets’ voice, and pray for them during General Conference.
On a chilly starlit evening, 15 members of the Empty Nesters in the Preston 2nd Ward set up lawn chairs in the backyard at the home of Bob and Carol Cunningham on Friday, September 23, for an outdoor movie night. The movie was shown on a make-shift screen, which was a tarp hanging from the roof of a shed. Before the movie started, the movie guests loaded up their plates with chips and dips, plain, white cheddar cheese and cheddar cheese with orange-flavored popcorn, lemon cookies and an Italian Soda made from a selection of root beer, coconut, huckleberry, or peach syrup, topped off with 7-Up, ice and whipping cream for a drink, then wrapped in blankets over their coats, hats and gloves, they settled in for the night to watch the movie “Express” the true story of football player Ernie Davis, the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy. The pathway to the back yard was also lite with small lights hanging on the bushes in the yard.
Every week it’s FunDay Friday to find some “treasures.” Jerri Jensen posts treasures on her Facebook Page Preston Idaho Rocks group giving hints and clues with every picture. Once you’ve found your new treasure, post it on the Facebook page that the particular treasure has been found. This lets others know to stop their search. You may keep, re-hide or gift your new treasure.
Just a reminder to register at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com for the Preston Idaho Family History Center class, Thursday, October 6, 7 p.m., via Zoom, “Getting to Know and Navigating FamilySearch.org: Who, What, When, Where?” The in-person class on Monday, October 10, 10:30 a.m., 55 East 1st South, “Adding and Correcting Information: relationships, locations, names, and dates in FamilySearch, using common sense.” Thursday, October 13, via Zoom.
