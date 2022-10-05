Support Local Journalism

Some of the leaves in the trees in our neighborhood are starting to show a hint of Fall with yellow. Reports are also heard that in some parts of the Sardine Canyon are already bursting out with bright orange and reds in their leaves. I remember a term used by Channel 5 Meterologist Mark Eubank referring to this time of year he called “Frummer” meaning the end of summer going into fall. So, I guess it’s Frummer Time!

The Preston Young Single Adult Ward had a skeet shooting activity for their Family Home Evening on Monday, September 26, at the Westover Farm in Clifton home of their Young Single Adult Relief Society President, Austrial Westover. Her father provided an automatic clay pigeon thrower that they used. Many of the men brought their own shotguns. They played elimination from 6-7:30 p.m. After the shooting was over everybody helped to pick up the spent shells. They had cookies and apple juice for refreshments.

