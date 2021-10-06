Can you feel it? In the cool, breezy air leaves are turning brilliant colors and falling off the trees. Family and friends traveling through Sardine Canyon and Cub River Canyon tell me the colors are spectacular this year. Tomatoes in our garden are still producing but need to be covered lovingly with tarps or blankets at night.
The Knit Wits continue meeting every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 206 East 200 North, Preston. All knitters and crocheters are welcome to attend to make items for humanitarian projects. Donated yarn for their projects is appreciated and can be dropped off on Wednesdays.
The Young Single Adults (YSA) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enjoyed eating pizza at their Linger Longer event at the church building on Sunday, Sept. 28, immediately following their Sunday meetings. For their Family Home Evening activity held at the church building on Monday, Sept. 27, they had a video game night playing “Just Dance” and “Smash Brothers” while munching on chips and popcorn, reported Jaycee Smedley, activities director. There was no Bishop’s prayer meeting that is normally held on the first Sunday of the month due to General Conference.
“They that are Wise” was the theme of the annual Preston South Stake Relief Society Women’s Conference, held Sat., Sept. 25, at the stake center in Preston. Stake President Brett Stuart and Stake Relief Society President Shelby Bingham spoke. There was a presentation of the Ten Virgins Parable with different women acting out the various roles. Christine Rawlings sang “Drop By Drop.” The women could rotate through five classes: “Nobody’s Perfect (Get out the eraser); “Your Ancestors Are ‘Rooting’ for You (Dig In); “Knowledge is Power;” “Have I Done Any Good?”; and “Spiritual Exams: Focus on Christ.” The exam consisted of a worksheet assessing “Gaining Personal Spiritual Confidence in the Lord’s Atonement” with questions to answer.
The Preston 10th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a huge gathering as they congregated at Preston City Park for their annual Ward Ice Cream Social on Thurs., Sept. 16. People chose from a variety of Blue Mint, Lemon, Blueberry flavors of Aggie Ice Cream. Adults enjoyed socializing while the children had fun playing together on the play equipment.