Bounteous gardens in backyards are ready to harvest corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, etc. There is a lot of bottling, canning, making salsa going on in the kitchens. I have been a recipient of delicious homemade onion soup from one of my neighbors. I have even been experimenting with dehydrating lemon cucumbers, tomatoes, zucchini, and onions, from our small garden as well as store-bought celery and apples. The aroma in the house is like a diffuser of herbs cleaning out the sinuses.
Congratulations to Jordan and Natalie Snedaker on the birth of their baby boy, Trig R. Snedaker, on July 23. He was 7 lbs. 13 oz. Trig joins three siblings, Cache, 7, Emmi, 4, and Sage, 18 months. He was blessed by his father at their home in Preston on Sept. 20, with grandparents Hal and Debbie Snedaker of West Jordan, Utah, and Ryan and Julie Lloyd, of Grace, and family and friends.
Dennis and Jerri Jensen rolled away with another award with the Prestigious People’s Choice Award at the Rides and Rods Elko Car Show with Ruby Rose on Sept. 13.
The Preston 4th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had an enjoyable ward summer barbeque the first of August in the pavilion by the church.
Jerri Jensen of Idaho Rocks group invites people to look outside for the painted rocks on Fridays. She paints the rocks and hides them in Franklin County.
Andee Oxborrow, daughter of Tyson and Jen Oxborrow, spent the summer working at Calder Mountain Lodge in Point Baker, Alaska, where she cleaned boats and cooked for the guests. Friends Abbey Cox from Preston and Gideon Beutler of Dayton were also employees at the lodge. “My dad had been a guest at the lodge and suggested I get a job there which would be a good place for me to think and decide what I want to do in the future,” said Andee. “It worked!” In November she will be attending Bridgerland taking phlebotomy classes where she will receive a certificate in December. She plans to work to save money to become a nurse. While waiting to go to Bridgerland she is helping her grandparents moving horses on their farm in Montpellier. Plus she plans on going hunting. Andee taught herself to play the guitar and likes to sing and has performed at the Franklin County Fair. A Preston High School 2020 graduate she was on the cross-country team her freshman and sophomore years and on the track team in her junior and senior years. “It was good experience for me as that time taught me how to work with a team,” she said. She also received an EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) Certificate in her junior year. She advises students who are in school this year to “enjoy every second being in school as it goes superfast, instead of wishing it would go away.”
Jay and Nancy Jensen in January 2020 were called to be the President and Relief Society President in the Memory Care Unite at Heritage Senior Living Legacy 3rd Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Counselors David Ward and Reed Nelson. Their wives, Suzanne Ward and Kathy Nelson at counselors to Nancy Jensen in the Relief Society. They were able to hold Sunday worship service and weekly meetings assigned to wards in the Preston North Stake until COVID-19 hit in March. They now are able to meet again on the 2nd and 4th Friday for a family time, like a Family Home Evening, with assigned families, visiting with the 15 residents, performing musical instruments, and sing songs with them. On the 1st and 3rd Sunday, the Branch Presidency gives a short spiritual message and gives them the sacrament. Only four people at a time can visit the unit so the presidencies rotate each Sunday. “When we weren’t able to come to be with the residents for several months and we started coming back, one of the staff members told me, ‘The residents noticed something different, that you weren’t here. They will be happy to have you back,’” said Jay Jensen. “They have a wonderful staff who is very caring. It is very rewarding work for us to be here with them again.”