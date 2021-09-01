Youth and adults from Grace Fellowship Church worked together to put up their annual lemonade stand during Rodeo Days and the Franklin County Fair. Along with each hand-squeezed lemonade they sold, they gave a story comparing how a lemon is changed into lemonade to how Jesus changes peoples’ lives. During the Rodeo Days Parade members of Grace Fellowship Church also handed out coupons for free lemonade, comparing it to how God freely offers to people the gift of salvation. According to Jeanine Webb, “If you received a coupon but didn’t use it, you can save it for next year because they don’t expire!” All proceeds from the lemonade stand go towards various youth activities throughout the year, including sending youth to summer Bible camps in Utah. “I like helping at the lemonade stand,” said 13-year-old Thomas Webb, “because it is fun to make the lemonade and work together with my family and friends.”
The Preston South Stake Presidency held a youth fireside for the 11 wards in the stake. They filled the chapel at the stake center. President Brett Stuart encouraged the youth before starting their first week of school to go forth with the hope of Israel as President Russell M. Nelson encouraged members to do. Patriarch Kurt Kotter and his wife, Lana, spoke about the blessings of receiving a Patriarchal Blessing. Ice cream sandwiches were served for refreshments afterward.
The Young Single Adults Ward of The Church of Jesus Christs of Latter-day Saints had a fireside talk about “Trials and the changing seasons of life” by a fire at the pavilion at the church building on Monday, Aug. 23. They had a snacks, including trail mix, watermelon chips, and cookies.
Addy Cox, daughter of Jared and Becky Cox of the Preston 2nd Ward, was originally assigned to the Toronto Canada Mission but was sent to the Santa Rose Mission due to COVID-19 restrictions, where she spent the first half of her mission. The borders in Canada were opened in August. Addy was told by her mission president that she was one of the first missionaries to go to Canada where she will finish out her mission. She told her parents that everyone there speaks with an accent.
“Be not weary in well-doing for ye are laying a foundation for a great work” was the theme for the 12 girls of the Preston 2nd Ward, at their camp held June 24-26, in Hull Valley, reported Victoria Smart, camp director. Among their activities, the youth leaders taught about knots, fire and first-aid. They had a relay to set up their tents, played a team-building smell and tell game, ran an obstacle course, tossed water balloons, and played volleyball, held devotionals, scripture study time, and had group discussions and yoga. They also did service to help the camp hosts clear up the trails by removing branches. Secret Sister gifts were exchanged, they played camp games, performed in skits, and read letters from home. They ate hamburgers, hot dogs, crepes, walking tacos, tin foil dinners in a Dutch oven, and lots of fruit.
The boys in the Preston 2nd Ward played baseball at Craner Park “just for the fun of playing baseball” on Tuesday, Aug. 24.