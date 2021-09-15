Another year has rotated around the sun for me. Our children gathered to go with us on a Bear Lake tour. We took in the Oregon Trail Center as well as the lake, and Garden City’s famous raspberry shakes.
Jackie Hirschi received sweepstakes in the Franklin County Fair for her 15”x18” Halloween Haunted House made of wood. She also won 2nd Place for her handmade clay flowers. She taught her 5-year-old granddaughter, Leisel Evans, how to make clay flowers for which Leisel received an honorable mention.
The Young Single Adults Ward watched “Rocketeer” on, Aug. 30, for family home evening. Their monthly Bishopric Prayer Meeting was Sept. 5, at Bishop Jay and Delina Durtschi’s home. They gave a short discussion on finding happiness and joy in days of trouble and tribulation followed by socializing and treats.
“She Will Move Mountains” was the theme for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Preston 6th Ward Young Women’s girls camp at Cinnamon Creek near Porcupine Dam in June, reported Brittney Smith, Young Women’s Specialist and Camp Director. Activities included tightrope walking, and shooting arrows, playing in the stream and kayaking in Porcupine Dam. For a service project the girls cut and hauled wood to various camp sites. They also tie-dyed shirts and socks to take home for themselves and for the girls who weren’t able to attend. The 14 girls and four leaders stayed in tents for the three days.
“Find the Gold” was the day camp theme for 7-11-year-old boys and girls in the Preston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in August. “The Day Camp started out with an opening ceremony like at the Olympics to explain to the children to look for the gold in themselves as well as in others,” reported Tamara Dahle, Primary President. The 30 children and 10 leaders and parents went to the archery building and shot arrows from bows. They went swimming at the aquatics building, they had rain gutter regatta boat race, played foos ball, basketball, and had team building activities at the Preston City Park. Each child was assigned another child to get to know each other better. At the end of the day, they presented each other with a gold medal. For a service project, the children painted rocks with a thank you and inspired sayings on them and left them around in Preston in rock beds, flower patches and around buildings.