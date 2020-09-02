The Preston Idaho Family History Center, 55 East 1st South, is open by appointment only for up to seven patrons plus two staff members. The new directors, Garth and Gayle Porter, served an 18-month mission as Family History Specialists in the Los Angeles, California FamilySearch Library. Gayle, has been involved in family history for 59 years, and was a training coordinator for 31 years. Garth is a Franklin County native. He and Gayle have lived in their current home for 47 of their 51 years of marriage.
“The family history center offers inspiring experiences for families, friends and youth,” said Gail. It offers free internet access, special access to genealogical websites and free access to premium genealogical websites that may not be available in a patron’s home as well as one-on-one assistance, training, and access to family history resources. It also has two auto-feed scanners and a flatbed scanner for scanning pictures, documents, slides, and negatives.
To reserve an appointment contact Judy Mitchell, at 208-851-0156. Recommendations for social distancing and face coverings will be observed, as well as sanitizing the equipment. “We know that family connections enrich our lives. We are looking forward to helping you bridge these connections,” said the Porters.
The Preston 3rd Ward sustained Jeff Gale as bishop, Tyson Alder as first counselor and Jason Keller as second counselor. Released were Bishop Ron Smellie and counselors Benson Smith and Andy Moosman.
Austin Smellie and Madi Garner were married on April 24, 2020, in Nibley, Utah, at a family friend’s home. The marriage was conducted in the outdoor ceremony by Bishop Ron Smellie. Austin is the son of Ron and Heather Smellie. Madi is the daughter of Leslie Garner and Kaye Garner both of Idaho Falls. A reception was held on Fri., August 14 at the Smellie home in Preston. Austin and Madi met in April 2019 at ISU where Austin plays basketball for the Idaho State men’s basketball team. They are both attending ISU where Austin continues to play basketball. They plan to be sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on Oct. 31.
Elder Jonathan Ascona, a Preston High School graduate and son of Kelly and Sulma Ascona, went to the Mexico MTC in October 2019, to fulfill his LDS mission in Argentina. He returned to Preston the middle of April due to Covid-19. He was anxious to be reassigned and it came very soon—five weeks later. He left May 20 for the Baton Rouge Louisiana Spanish-Speaking Mission. He is currently serving in Mississippi. “It was a blessing to have him here for a while. Jonathan said he was glad to be back out in the mission field and that he was able to go to Argentina first,” said Sulma. Jonathan is their first missionary serving a mission. Their 11-year-old son, Jared, was glad to be back in school this week starting in the 6th grade.
Bill Salerno recovered from shoulder surgery and spending the summer in therapy at the Franklin County Medical Center’s Transitional Care Unit. He was able to return to work in the library at West Side High School. His wife, Trish, who also had surgery this summer is doing well.
Tonia Brown would like to thank the “fairy” who placed squash and zucchini at the front door of her house. “I love zucchini and all kinds of squash, so a great big thank you to whoever you are!” Good deeds proliferate in Preston with residents being touched by the kindness of those around them.
Dennis and Jerri Jensen continued to participate in car shows in Idaho and Utah showing their classic cars. On July 11, Spanish Fork Fiesta Days, Spanish Fork, Utah, Aunt Bea (1954 Mercury Monterey) won the Mayor’s Choice Award, People’s Top Award and Prestigious People’s Choice Award; the Bear River Car Show on July 25, Montpelier Idaho, Aunt Bea won the Sponsor’s Award; on August 1 in Santiquin, Utah, Aunt Bea, won the People’s Choice Award; and on August 2, in Mapleton, Utah, Aunt Bea won the Prestigious Kids People’s Choice Award.
Sponsored by the Larsen-Sant Library there were 15 Kindergarten graduates who finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program who came the two days specified, August 17 and August 18, to have their photo taken and given a gift bag that contained a traceable letters book, a set of “Llama, Llama” books by Anna Dewdney, and an ABC DVD. “We really appreciate the parent’s hard work in helping their child finish with this program,” said Shelley Lowe, Library Associate over the program. Children who are close to finishing the program are encouraged to still come to the library to get their photo taken and pick up a gift bag. Three-year-olds who are interested in starting the program are encouraged by registering and given a folder with information about the program to be completed the August before they enter Kindergarten.
Condolences go to the family of Spencer Rogers, who passed away Aug. 11 at age 87. A graveside service was held Aug. 15 at the Preston Cemetery.