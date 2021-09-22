American Flags lined State Street for the Labor Day weekend as well as for the Patriot’s Day commemorating 9-11. On Saturday, Sept. 11, under the direction of Michele McNeely, President, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and the Elk’s Club, hosted a 9-11 memorial event in the Preston City Park. A parade of Search & Rescue, fire trucks, police and sheriff vehicles and personnel, VFW, American Legon, and veterans caravanned on Mike Hyde’s horse-drawn trailer and convertible cars down 1st West Street following a flag-draped casket on a Hideaway Wagon to the park. The casket was carried to a stand by the National Guard placed on the Bier near the podium. A program recounting the day of the 9-11 attack was memorialized by Grace Fellowship Church Pastor Jim Mitchell, and a resident of New York, Nancy Palumbo. The Boy Scouts and the Elks Club had posters outlining their programs. Local vendors manned booths of baked goods, photography, crocheted items, art work, quilts, pillows and jewelry. Lunch was served throughout the day by the Elks Club. It was a good community effort of coming together to commemorate 9-11.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers started up their monthly meetings. Sacajawea Camp Captain Echo Stocks said 14 members attended their first meeting on Sept. 13, at the Larsen-Sant Library. Clotele Dahle gave the lesson, Kayla Cason gave the history, and Rowana Griffeth led the music. A luncheon of soups, relishes, rolls, and fresh peach cobbler were provided by the officers, Echo Stocks, Beverly Morris, Gayle Hansen, Leona Chatterton and Marilyn Turner.
The Atalicoa DUP Camp had a potluck lunch with barbeque chicken salads, rolls, and cheesecake for dessert. Seven members gathered at the home of Captain, Phyllis Johnson. Judy Mitchell gave the lesson and Phyllis Johnson led the music.
LoaLee and Darren Hatch, mentors of Franklin 1st Ward Young Single Adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talked about serving a mission in Nauvoo in 2017-2018, during a Family Home Evening, on Sept. 13, at the pavillion of the Third Ward building. Having demonstrated how to spinning of wool at the mission’s Family Living Center, she invited the young adults to try their hand at spinning. Darren was a teamster which entailed caring for the horses and taking visitors on wagon tours. “We felt so blessed to be able to serve in Nauvoo and to feel the Spirit of the prophet Joseph Smith and early pioneers that built up Nauvoo, finished the temple, sacrificed so much and then had to leave it all,” said LoaLee. Refreshments of oatmeal cream pies and honeybuns were served.
Grace Fellowship Church hosted a ministry event featuring Adam’s Road, a Christian non-profit ministry based in Winter Garden, Florida, dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through original music and testimony about how God brought each of them into a personal saving relationship with Jesus. The focus of Adam’s Road music ministry is putting God’s Word, the Bible, into music, and then providing that music for free at events and through their website adamsroadministry.com. They formed in 2006 and have ministered across the nation in over 40 states and five Canadian provinces. “We had a full house of church members and visitors from the community and surrounding areas. It was a great night and so encouraging to all,” said Jeanine Webb, of Preston.
Congratulations to Ryan and Annette Martin of Preston on the birth of their first child, Stetson Jace Martin, on Aug. 28. First-time grandparents are Steven and Hannah Martin. Annette’s parents, David and Marie Allgyer of Pensicola, Florida, visited for a week. Hannah sells her yummy homemade baked goods at the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza across from Stokes every Friday later morning to early afternoon.
The girls in the Preston 8th Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a back-to-school activity in Sept. to help them remember their self-worth. Each girl’s name, written on a piece of paper, was placed in the middle of the room. Each girl picked a name, then they wrote down three things nice bout that person. “In addition, we also had each girl stand in the center of the room while everyone said nice things about them. They aren’t allowed to deny any of it. They are to just smile and accept the answers,” said Lindsey Juhasz, 1st Counselor in the Young Women’s. “We reminded them to see themselves as God does.”
At the Preston 6th Ward Young Women’s girls camp at Cinnamon Creek near Porcupine Dam Brittney Smith, Young Women’s Specialist and Camp Director added: “We had an activity of the Iron Rod leading the girls through trials and tempters to a picture of Christ at the end of the trail,” she said. Throughout the three days at camp, the had a share bin that was full of fruit, veggies, cookies, chips, granola bars, and string cheese to snack on. They had sandwiches for lunch, walking tacos for dinner, and Gatorade. “For one night, the Bishopric provided teriyaki chicken dinner, Dutch oven potatoes, corn on the cob, peach and apple cobblers. We met around a campfire for a testimony meeting, made S’mores, and had night games,” said Brittney.