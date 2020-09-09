Families gathered at the Benson Park on Friday, August 28, to watch “The Greatest Showman” shown outside on a large white “screen” hung on the wall of the Onedia Stake Academy building. It was an enjoyable and pleasant evening to sit on a blanket on the lush grass eating popcorn and snacks.
Gayle and Garth Porter Directors have created a new Facebook page for the Family History Center at www.facebook.com/groups/preston Idaho familyhistorycenter/
Elder Jonathan Ascona, son of Kelly and Sulma Ascona, had been reassigned to the Baton Rouge Louisiana Spanish-Speaking Mission currently serving in Hattiesburg, Mississippi since May 20. Three months later he and his companion were instructed by their mission president to get supplies and lockdown in their apartment because Hurricane Laura was heading their direction. They immediately went to Wal-Mart to buy food and water. A couple who saw them asked what they were doing and surprised them by paying for their supplies. Elder Ascona told his parents they were blessed by being obedient and putting themselves and their situation into the hands of the Lord. Two sets of other missionaries who were in Biloxi were transferred to the apartment of Elder Ascona and his companion and stayed for six days. Even though the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm with lots of rain, they were soon able to go outside to help with the cleanup of the area, reported his mother.
Cyndi Wall, President of the Preston Lion’s Club said the group meets once a month at the Preston City Park for dinner. They met on Aug. 12 to plan for their annual golf tournament “Night for Sight” to be held on Saturday, Sept. 12.
At the beginning of summer, Savanna Williamson, president of the Preston 9th Ward Primary, said they had a drive-by ice cream activity in the church parking lot. “We wanted to let the children know that we missed them and were thinking about them,” said Savanna. For another activity, the teachers dropped by each home a scavenger hunt list along with a small picture of the church’s president, Russell M. Nelson, glued onto a popsicle stick. On the other side of the picture was a quote from Nelson about having joy in our current circumstances and to focus on the positive. The hunt consisted of a list of ideas on how to follow the prophet by taking the prophet with them while helping their parents, service projects, reading the scriptures, spending quality time with their family, doing chores cheerfully, etc. They could then post what they did on the ward Facebook page if they wanted to share ideas.
Carly Griffiths, daughter of Gary and Joanne, graduated in May from Preston High School. “I learned how to study, and how to work. I was glad they did a ceremony. It was pretty okay,” said Carly, the youngest of 11 children. She played trombone in the Jazz Band her first year in high school and then piano for the next three years sophomore through senior years, and sang in the Jazz Choir for two years in her junior and senior years. Her advice to students now that they are back in school is to ”…have fun, and don’t procrastinate too much,” she said. Carly is working this summer in the Deli Department at Stokes. She plans to attend BYU-I to study physical therapy.
Along with building his own classic cars, Dennis Jensen has also been rebuilding classic cars for Doug West for the last 30 years. Jensen has restored most, if not all, of Doug’s line of classic automobiles. “They have a wonderful partnership,” said Dennis’s wife, Jerri Jensen.
West entered his car named “Maria” (a 1959 Desoto Adventurer Explorer) that won both a Sponsor’s Award and Best of Show at the Bear River Car Show, July 25, in Montpelier Idaho; he also won Most Original for his 1959 Desoto Explorer and won Best of Show for his 1968 GTX Convertible that Dennis just finished, at Franklin, Idaho, on August 8.