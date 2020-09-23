A lot of booms and fireworks accompanied the football touchdowns at the Preston High School football field on Sep. 11, at the school’s homecoming game against the Boise Bonneville Bees. The Indians won 49-10.
A chilly night did not deter the about 50 moviegoers sitting on chairs bundled up with coats, gloves and blankets sitting up close to the amphitheater to watch the last night of the movies in the park partnered with Worm Creek Opera House and Oneida Stake Academy at the Benson Park. The movie “Second Hand Lions” shown on a large screen mounted on the back wall of the academy was enjoyed while eating popcorn and drinks while overhead, a show in itself with low flying aircraft, stars, planets Jupiter, and Saturn brightly blinking and even a shooting star was seen by some in attendance. An hour before the movie John Dalley, singer with his guitar from Preston, sang oldies, rock, and country music highlighting John Denver, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra. A graduate of West Side High School many years ago, Dalley has performed at the fair, the Rotary Club, the fireworks show, Women’s Night Out and has been a regular feature at the Deer Cliff Inn for three years. “I just like to sing. My mom said I could sing before I could talk,” Dalley said.
One of the teaching pastors at the Grace Fellowship Church, Tom Johnson and his wife, Cyrena, have moved out of state after serving as a pastor for 18 months. They will be missed and we wish them well at their new residence. The current two pastors, Joel Webb and Tom Palazzolo, continue teaching at their regular Sunday worship service while prayerfully looking for another pastor to join their pastoral team. Mindy Lambert plays the piano and Jeanine Webb leads the singing replacing Cyrena who provided the music for the services. The church’s youth group had a fun time at a pool party before school started.
A warm welcome to David and Madison Bowman and their family who have moved back to Preston, from New York and their travels around the U.S. National Park System in a green bus. Madison, who wrote a blog about their journeying, is the daughter of Scott and Kris Beckstead.
The Preston South Stake Primary Presidency made 624 Primary plastic tumbler glasses for all the children in the Preston South Stake, ages 18 months to 11 years old. The glasses had on it the word Primary next to a heart in blue vinyl. Each Primary President had their teachers distribute the glasses to their classes. “There were a lot of helpers for this project, my counselors, our husbands, the High Counselor over the Primary and Stake President 2nd Counselor and their wives. The full-time missionaries helped, too,” said Sue Reeder, Stake Primary President. “We wanted to let the children know we were thinking about them and to have a reminder that Primary is awesome!”
Dennis and Jerri Jensen were on the road again with their classic car, Ruby Rose, that rolled away with a Sponsor’s Choice Award at the Willard, Utah, Round-Up last week. They also received the Prestigious People’s Choice Award for Ruby Rose at the Rides and Rods Elko Car Show, on Sep. 12.
Kyler Gifford, a PHS May 2020 graduate, son of Ken and Brenda Gifford, Preston 10th Ward, liked his years in high school, being around other people, share memories and talk to them. Graduation was what he hoped for. “I was really glad they had a ceremony for us. It was perfect. We needed a little bit of closure,” he said. Kyler belonged to the PHS Electronics Club in school, and the Key Club, a service club. “I had the chance to serve in the community,” he said. He plays the piano and while in school he accompanied a person playing the clarinet for a regionals competition. He worked as a machinist for a while during the summer and is now just enjoying being with friends. “Don’t fear reaching out and stepping up to the plate. Be all you can be. This is a time that will be looked back on for decades,” he tells underclassmen.
A lot of good deeds are happening in Preston. Linda Gardner has been going to the library for the last four years to check out books for her friend Beverly Dunn, 88. Dunn once had a very active life, a large family and a job, but four or five years she has been homebound due to age and osteoporosis. She manages to maintain a cheerful attitude and a fun sense of humor despite her many health problems, and broken bones, said Gardner.
“I love to read. When I learned she loves to read, too, ... I started picking up books for her when I went to the library. We rarely read the same kinds of books but occasionally our book-paths do cross and we will discuss a favorite author. She reads about a book a day so ... I had to start my own alphabetized list of authors and books to keep track of what she had already read or what she likes to read,” she said. “I am just so happy to be able to do something so appreciated by someone else.”
Newcomers to Preston may not know that Farmer Dick Farmer’s Market has farm fresh vegetables that are picked daily, such as cabbage, beets, corn, zucchini, melons, onions, swiss chard, kohlrabi, cucumbers, yellow squash, and much more. This self-serve market is always open with lights on at night and under a covered white canopy. Plastic bags are available or bring your own to carry the vegetables in after payment is deposited in the wooden birdhouse. The vegetable stand is located across from the Onedia Academy, 21 North 1st East, Preston. If questions, call 208-970-7783.