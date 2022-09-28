One of our neighbors, an 86-year-old man, is seen outside most mornings around 9 a.m. without a coat, sweater or hat going for a brisk walk, one morning in one direction the next morning in the other direction. He also puts out and retrieves our trash cans every week, mows the lawn, and walks daily four blocks in the afternoon to his 90 year-old brother-in-law’s house to help him with his daily exercise. Our neighbor is older than us and still serves his neighbors. Something for me to think about doing also.
Already made book bags were decorated with stickers and markers by the 48 girls and adult attendees at the Great Reads for Girls “Kick Off,” Thursday, September 15, at the Larsen-Sant Library led by Penny Wright. The group were introduced to the books that they will be reading and discussing during the Great Reads night. They had cupcakes for a treat.
Ten Young Men and Young Women in the Preston 1st Ward memorized script parts that they recited on a two-hour shift for the Traveling Tabernacle in Logan. Afterward they went inside to the new In & Out Burger in Logan for the first time.
Every Friday is Friday Fun Day after 9 a.m. When you find your ‘treasure,’ you can keep it, rehide or gift it. It’s your choice. When you find a “treasure,” post your find on Jerri Jensen’s Facebook Preston Idaho Rocks group.
The Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers met for their Opening Society on Monday, September 12, at the home of DUP Captain, Phyllis Johnson. Judy Mitchell gave the lesson on the “6th and 7th Wards in Salt Lake City, Utah.” Phyllis provided salad and fruit for luncheon for the 7 members present.
The Preston 2nd Ward Relief Society women met on a cool and cloudy evening for their annual Fall Social for dinner at Craner Field in Preston on Thursday, September 15. They had a good variety of food choices for their potluck dinner from sloppy joes, salads and desserts. It was also an enjoyable evening of visiting.
Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls’ activity on Wednesday, September 14, decorated varying sizes of empty tin cans with colorful decorated and patterned large tape with the words Savings, Spending and Tithing. They had cookies for a snack.
Smith Alley, Founder of “Live Life Bigger” was the guest speaker at the Preston South Stake Fireside for the youth and parents on Sunday, September 18, who talks to youth groups at schools and firesides about the harmful effects of social media and pornography to hopefully inspire them to live a life beyond their screens.
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward joined together for their Stake Conference in Smithfield on Sunday, September 18. The next day they went on a Scavenger Hunt for their weekly Family Home Evening activity on Monday, September 19. Four teams were formed. They had a list of things to find in Preston. Each team got into cars to see who could get the most of the 40 items in one hour’s time. When they got back to the church building, they had to show pictures of one of the members of their team with each of the items on the list. Then the winners were announcement. They had donuts for refreshments.
You may have noticed that the Worm Creek Theatre is open and then closed at different times of the week. The theatre is starting their third Annual Haunting at the Worm Creek Opera House” during the month of October 2022. They will have a Haunted Maze to your theatre seat. The theatre will be closed Friday, September 30 for rehearsal for the live play “A Monster Ate My Homework” that will be performed October 6, 7, 8.
