One of our neighbors, an 86-year-old man, is seen outside most mornings around 9 a.m. without a coat, sweater or hat going for a brisk walk, one morning in one direction the next morning in the other direction. He also puts out and retrieves our trash cans every week, mows the lawn, and walks daily four blocks in the afternoon to his 90 year-old brother-in-law’s house to help him with his daily exercise. Our neighbor is older than us and still serves his neighbors. Something for me to think about doing also.

Already made book bags were decorated with stickers and markers by the 48 girls and adult attendees at the Great Reads for Girls “Kick Off,” Thursday, September 15, at the Larsen-Sant Library led by Penny Wright. The group were introduced to the books that they will be reading and discussing during the Great Reads night. They had cupcakes for a treat.

