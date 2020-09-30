A drive-in movie showing of Disney's “Abominable” was hosted by the Preston 3rd Ward Primary presidency in the Ron Smellie’s backyard where attendees could tune in to the radio station for sound in their vehicle while they emjoyed popcorn and a drink. Teachers have sent out birthday cards and they have mailed pages to color that went along with the Come Follow Me lessons.
Quincy Palmer, daughter of Jeff and Kimi Palmer, returned home August 2020 from her mission and spoke in the Preston 4th Ward on Sept. 13, the first Sunday the ward met all together. Quincy originally was called to the Rancho Cucamonga Mission in California in February 2018. The mission was later dissolved and absorbed with the San Bernardino California Mission. She is currently substituting in the school system and plans to attend BYU-I in January 2021.
Evan Bostwick, son of Dan and Laurie Bostwick of the Preston 10th Ward, is a Preston High School postgraduate. During the summer he worked as a CNA at Heritage Senior Living. He received a mission call the end of August for Austin, Texas. He is currently doing his missionary training at home.
Congratulations to Skyler Broadhead and MaKayla Lunceford on their marriage on April 24, 2020. Their reception on Sept. 19, at the Broadhead residence was rained out, but friends and family quickly reassembled the celebration at the North Stake Center in Preston. Skyler is the son of Vance and Bridgett Broadhead of Preston, and MaKayla is the daughter of Justin and Ginnie Teeples and Ojay and Christy Lunceford of Fillmore, Utah. The couple are making their home in Preston.
Megan Erickson, president of the Preston 4th Ward Primary, said the Sunbeam teachers give treats and activities on a regular basis. The Presidency handed out packets to the children to use during the sessions for General conference. They also help the parents know how to access the lessons on the LDS Church Primary Come Follow Me website.
Organization changes in the Preston 3rd Ward took place Sep. 20. Sulma Ascona was called as the new Young Women president, Amy Roberts as first counselor, Babette Keller as second counselor, and Patricia Fellows as secretary. Released were Lauren Alder as president, Celeste O'Neil as first counselor, Kathy Zollinger as second counselor, and Patricia Fellows as secretary. The new Primary presidency is Whitney Dunn as president, Heather Smellie as first counselor, Allyson Wadsworth as second counselor, and Brooklyn Fraser as secretary. Released were Geniel Lyons as president, Angela Smith as first counselor, Tiffany Moosman as second counselor and Natalie Abrams as secretary.
Eli Waddoups, a recent graduate from Preston High School, said he "learned how to get along with people,” in high school. He was involved in the Key Club for two years, golf, and track. He liked the shorter version of graduation this year. One the summer he worked at Stone Cold Concrete setting up forms for houses, industrial buildings and sidewalks, for pouring concrete. He currently is attending Utah State University, majoring in international business. He works as a machine operator for production on the weekends at Thermal Fisher Scientific. His parents are Melissa and Corey, of the Preston 10th Ward. His advice to those in high school: “Make the best of it. Four years are not that long.”
The Preston 10th Ward girls have a twice a month outside activity with a class game night, and an every-other-week combined activity with the young men with an ice cream social at the park. They also go to the volleyball, soccer and football games to support the players in their ward.
Condolences to the family of Robert James Rummel, son of James and Rhyma Rummel of Preston, who passed away in Preston on Sept. 4.
The Preston Aquatic Center, 43 North State Street, reopened in May, offering open swimming times as well as classes. Heidi Jensen, assistant manager of the poole, has been going to the pool since she moved to Preston last year and has taught an aerobics class there. “Swimming is good exercise especially for older people, as it is easier on the joints and it is also good for the younger ages especially those who are involved in sports for cross-training,” she said. The pool was closed for a couple of months due to the pandemic. Jensen said she enjoys swimming along or socializing with other people there. “People are excited to come back to the pool.” The aquatic center is a community pool, she said. Memberships are not required. It is open Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. It is closed Sundays. The center also has a racquetball court that is open to the public during times the pool is open.