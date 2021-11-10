Veterans Day is tomorrow, Thurs., Nov. 11. We would like to thank all of the Veterans in Preston and Franklin County for their years of service in defending our country during World War II, Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait. We salute you and honor you.
Jaycee Carroll, renowned Utah State Aggie basketball player, shared his testimony and experiences about his being on the basketball team as well as playing basketball professionally overseas in Europe. He was the guest speaker at a Tri-Stake Fireside for youth ages 11 through 18 and their leaders in the Preston South Stake, Franklin Stake, and Preston North Stake on Sun., Nov. 7, at the Preston North Stake Center.
After three years serving in the Bishopric in the Preston Young Single Adult (YSA) Ward of the Smithfield YSA Stake, who meet at the Preston 10th Ward building in Preston, Idaho, were released Sun., Oct. 31. The new bishopric are Bishop: Jeremy Smith; 1st Counselor: Marvin Sparrow; 2nd Counselor: David Priestley. Released were: Bishop: Jay Durtschi; 1st Counselor: Ron Brackin; 2nd Counselor: Jeremy Smith.
“I will miss our young single adults. I am proud of them and really going to miss them,” said Jay Durtschi.
After the meeting block, the Young Single Adults held a Linger Longer, where they had chili and brownies.
An informative and fun Relief Society activity in the Preston 2nd Ward under the direction of Jeana Hansen, Activities Leader, was based on the well-known “Five Little Piggies” nursery rhyme. While the women reviewed “This little piggy had roast beef” they feasted on a French Dip roast beef sandwich with Aujus, potato salad, chocolate chips cookies and lemonade. Ashton Kelly covered “This Little Piggy Went to Market” showing different websites to shop. Jan Felshaw gave suggestions on Home Organization, Budgeting ideas were given by Rachelle Marx, and Meal Planning was given by Eleanor Talbot for “This Little Piggy Stayed Home.” A service project for the women to gather items for a women’s shelter was explained by Jeana Hansen for “This Little Piggy Had None.” Ideas and comments were also shared by the group throughout the evening before they all “Went wee, wee all the way home.”
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Mon., Nov. 1, in Preston. They are very pleased to have four new members: Kayla Cason, Carol Cunningham, Chris Hall, and Bonnie Jones. Rowana Griffeth gave a history on her descendant, Sarah Goode Marshall.