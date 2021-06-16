The third Sunday, June 20, is Father’s Day, created in 1910 to complement Mother’s Day. My father was born and raised on a farm in Cornish, Utah. He attended North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah. He went to Los Angeles, California, to school, met my mom, and then worked at Northrop Aircraft until he retired. We had a large garden, he made a sandpile, stilts, and put up a tetherball for us. He could fix anything from cars to remodeling houses. He was very patient with us four children. How do you celebrate and honor your father on Father’s Day?
The Preston South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their in-person as well as a virtual stake conference on Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6. The visiting Area Seventy, Michael J. Hess, spoke on ministering and the Come Follow Me Home-centered Program. Richard Nelson, first counselor in the stake presidency, Troy Evans, Sherrie Hobbs, and Bridgett Knapp also spoke at the Saturday night session. At the Sunday session, those who spoke were Stake President, Brett Stuart, Mark and Diane Hobbins, of the Ogden Mission, a missionary, Sister Isabel Edmund, Robert P. Crowther, second counselor in the Logan Temple Presidency and his wife, Brenda, Troy Crouch, second counselor in the stake presidency, and Hess and his wife, Danece.
Also during the conference, Wesley Paskett of the Preston 11th Ward, was released as a high councilor, and Bruce Nate of the Preston 11th Ward was sustained as a high councilor. The stake Relief Society first counselor, Karri Campbell and second counselor Marni Bowles were released. Sustained were Marni Bowles, as first counselor, and Corinne Bailey, as second counselor.
Isabel Edmund, daughter of Brandon and Annie Ormond of the Preston 6th Ward, has been called to serve in the California Roseville Mission. After in-home training, she left for the mission on June 9. “I am so excited to go on my mission. Ever since I heard in General Conference of the age change for young women to 19, I’ve wanted to go on a mission. The (training) has prepared me,” Edmund said. A 2020 Preston High School graduate, Isabel played on the volleyball team, and belonged to the Preston Club. “I loved my teachers and friends there. They were so wonderful,” she said. Isabel went to Utah State University for one semester and received an associates degree in general science. She advises high schoolers “...to have the mindset that it’s going to be great. Work hard and enjoy the moment,” she said.
Jan Felshaw of Preston joined other quilters at their monthly meeting for the Quilters Guild on June 2, at the Franklin City Office building. They shared projects with each other. Susan West, who started the group, had the summer project ready for those who wanted to start working on the quilt. Others in attendance worked on their own projects. They had taco soup, salad, and Creamies for lunch.