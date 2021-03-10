Grace Fellowship Church recently welcomed a new pastor, Jim Mitchell. Jim and his wife Janice, along with her elderly father, moved to Preston from Colorado in February. When church’s children’s group received their activity packet when attending church service on Valentine’s Day, they were encouraged to color an outline of a heart with the words of Jesus from John 3:16 typed in such a way that letters from the Bible verse lined up vertically to spell out VALENTINE. At the end of the service, the children gave the pages they had colored to the adults in attendance. “One woman told me ‘I was so blessed to get a valentine,’” said Webb.
A trio from the Preston 5th Ward, consisting of Macie Petterborg, Sydney Coburn and Brinley Alder, sang “I Will Go and Do” accompanied by Heidi Kirkbride at a tri-stake fireside featuring USU basketball star, Gary Wilkensen and his wife Jessica Peterson Wilkensen on Feb. 21. As a teenager Wilkinson said he didn’t have any goals and partied with his friends. He encouraged the youth to “Set goals for yourself. Put your life in His hands. Have faith. Stay true to the principals.” His wife, Jessica Petersen Wilkinson, who was a Utah State volleyball player, said, ”Figure out how the Spirit speaks to you…the One who matters most knows who you are,” she said. After the talks, Sydney Coburn showed the couple the youth’s appreciation by giving the Wilkinson’s a bag of locally grown items.
Heidi Kirkbride, Preston 5th Ward Primary Second Counselor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said she and her counselors enjoyed the church’s the Friend-to-Friend broadcast on Feb., 20. “I thought the rock activity was cute and how they said God made rocks and that you can tell a story with them,” said Kirkbride. “I thought that would be a fun activity to do with kids. It is easy and cheap and fun. We really miss the Primary and the kids so much.” The teachers have been staying in touch with the kids by taking treats around to them.