By THAYA GILMORE
July 24 is the day set aside to honor the pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since I am a 6 th generation of pioneer ancestry, I would like to pay a special tribute to my pioneer ancestors. They were courageous, brave and faithful to heed the call to leave their homeland, coming from England, Wales, and Denmark, to gather as Saints to help build up the Church in America. I am proud to have these stalwart examples of their trust in God in my lineage. Bless the pioneers!
For their Family Home Evening activity on Monday, July 12, the Young Single Adults Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a ballroom dance lesson taught by Matt Rallison. After the dance lesson, Jaycee Smedley, taught a spiritual lesson “…connecting following Christ to following your instructor and your dance partner to help you learn and to guide you,” said Jaycee. They had cookies for refreshments. A bishop’s fireside was held at the home of the Doug Rallison in Franklin, Sunday, July 4. The group sat in camp chairs and blankets on the lawn while listening to Rallison talk about Independence Day events. For dessert there was an assortment of brownies and cookies served with root beer floats.
The Legacy 3 Branch at the Heritage Senior Living welcomed back the various wards assigned to help with their Sunday meetings. “We really have missed the wards coming in to help us,” said Jay Jensen, Legacy 3rd Branch President. The Franklin Stake will be helping with church, family home evening on Fridays, and family time with entertainment throughout the rest of the year. In July the Preston North Stake Presidency spoke to the residents and Primary children from the Preston 4th and Preston 9th Wards sang “Armies of Helaman.”
The stake presidency also spoke to the Legacy 2 Branch reported Bryce Gray, 1st Counselor. For Father’s Day, Anna Gray, 1st Counselor in the Relief Society spoke about fathers. The fathers at the Heritage Home were given gifts of socks and root beer. For family home evening, they played several games.
The last week in June, the young women of the Preston 1st Ward held Girls. The girls decorated a 5-gallon bucket and put an LED light in the bottom of the bucket that glowed at night, highlighting their design. The lid was made into a seat. They played a get-to-know you game and went on a nature walk learning survival skills, identifying edible and non-edible plants.
Following their Young Women’s theme for the year “A Great Work” taken from the Doctrine and Covenants, Section 64:33-34, they held a devotional. Then holding onto a string tied to trees in the dark, the older girls shined a light on a picture of Christ at the end of the trail to show the younger girls the way by following the light. The Relief Society women set up an obstacle course, following a Monarch butterfly theme. The girls divided into teams to work together to emphasize developing spiritual ways, to be unique, unified, faithful and focus with activities. The girls put butterfly pins in their hair, and there were cutouts and signs of butterflies all along the course. The girls were given a sunflower bracelet. The girls camped out in tents, had a fireside with the Bishopric and learned how to use flint and steel to start a fire and cooked tinfoil dinners.
The combined young men and young women and their leaders in the Preston 2nd Ward planned their Youth Conference July 8 and 9 at Bridgerland Adventure Park at Bear Lake. They had a rope obstacle course that fit in perfectly with the youth conference theme of “Hold to the Iron Rod.” The youth also went on the zip-line, a swing, bungy jumping, climbed a rock wall, and threw axes. The youth and leaders tented on property owned by a ward member. The Bishopric provided a steak dinner. A testimony meeting was held on Friday night with the Bishopric and Preston South Stake Presidency.