When Carl and Phyllis Vaterlaus and children, Adair, Brad, Jennifer and Caryn, built a manger scene out of wood from their coal bin 65 years ago, Phyllis had no idea it would be part of a collection of 125 manger scenes displayed in her living room each year. The manger scenes have come as souvenirs from travels to Alaska, Caribbean, Hawaii, as well as from friends and family. One is made out of weeds called Treosole from the Philippines. They bring Phyllis a good feeling, she said. Phyllis and Caryn start setting the scenes up the end of October and are completed by Dec. 1. “I wish I could invite people in to see them like we have in years past, but not this year.
A group of 10 Christmas carolers from Grace Fellowship Church sang with piano accompaniment, by Mindy Lambert, and a ukulele and a drum box to the delight of the residents at the Heritage Senior Living home in Preston on Sat., Dec. 19.
On Tues., Dec. 8, at the church parking lot, Preston 3rd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a drive-through meal of brisket, potatoes, corn, roll, and a cookie. There was a station for children to talk to Santa. Young women took orders for the dinners and handed out the food.
The Preston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered to the community a pumpkin bread roll from Old Grist Mill, an ornament in a frame of the Nativity with a star, peppermints and kisses, along with a message from the bishopric.
To wrap up the year of activities, the young women in the Preston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Zoom meeting in October where they each carved a pumpkin creating their own Jack-O-Lantern, and then they took them to Heritage Senior Living for the residents. In November they played a game on the phone called Among Us, met together to paint a watercolor picture, and in December they had a Christmas party.
Tamara Dahle, Primary President of the Preston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered to the children in her ward a small gift with a treat to be opened on Christmas morning. It was a baby Jesus wrapped in swaddling clothes for them to put in mangers that she delivered to them the week of Christmas for a service activity. During that week the children were encouraged to place a piece of hay in the manger as they did an act of service.
Each house within the ward boundaries of the Preston 10th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received Nativity figurines, the word JOY, and a letter from the bishopric delivered by the ward council, young men’s and young women’s organizations and their leaders on Dec. 15. The Primary presidency took a bag of popcorn and a small flashlight to the children and the teachers with a note they wrote “We missed your light in Primary.”
Welcome to Bob and Blanche Day, who moved to Preston this month. They came from Sacramento, California, in August and have been staying with their son, Doug, in Cub River Canyon while waiting for their house to be built in Preston. They are also the parents of Jenny Lund.
The Primary children in the Preston 11th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints received a wooden ornament with a picture of the Nativity on it and a sack of candy from the Primary Presidency, said Hollie Bodily, President.
The Legacy 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which meets at the Heritage Senior, Branch Presidency, sang Christmas carols to the residents on Monday. Presents were also delivered to them of tissue boxes, lotions, and a booklet “Let Every Heart Prepare Him Room” written by Gary E. Stevenson.
Several stations were set up for the Preston 9th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints drive-through Christmas celebration held on Dec. 11, in the church’s parking lot. At the first stop Savannah Williamson, Primary President, gave children a wooden ornament shaped like a stable with the words “Hear Him” on it, along with a coloring page of items to look for while driving through the stations. A group of carolers made up of families sang Christmas carols. Elder Michael Diago, son of Andres and Halie Diago, (who left for the mission field on Dec. 15) gave a message, and a live Nativity was set up. Those who came received a soup mix, roll, oranges, hot chocolate mix, and cookies. The Bishopric gave a booklet called “Let Every Heart Prepare Him Room” by Gary E. Stevenson. The Primary presidency took the ornaments and coloring page to those children who were not at the drive-through.
The December Sacajawea (South Preston) Daughters of Utah Pioneers continue to communicate through e-mails. Secretary Alexis Beckstead reviewed “Stories about Pioneer Recreation.” The lesson, “Celebration Symbols: Music and Traditions of Christmas,” was summarized by teacher Clotelle Dahle. The DUP Museum on First East and Oneida is open by appointment. Call Alexis Beckstead at 208-852-2428.