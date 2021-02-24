Bailey Acock, daughter of Staci and Jake Rasmussen of the Preston 2nd Ward was very excited to be baptized on Sat., Feb. 13, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Preston South Stake Center. Congratulations! In attendance at her baptism were grandparents Janette Rasmussen of Logan, Utah, Jeff and Linda Acock of Preston, her brother JJ Rasmussen, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Young Single Adult Ward who meet in the Preston 10th Ward building started back to a full meeting schedule of sacrament meeting as well as the second hour meetings of Sunday School, Priesthood and Relief Society. They have also resumed meeting for Family Home Evening every Monday night that consists of a time to get together, a spiritual thought, games activities and refreshments. “We’re so happy to be meeting back together,” said Bishop Jay Durtshi. Riley Smith was called to be the ward's activities chairman. This month they held an art drawing contest. They divided into six groups, took supplied materials and drew a picture of a chosen theme. The senior missionary couple were asked to judge the pictures and awarded the Best of Show winner. A weekly Institute class has also resumed. “The Living Christ” curriculum is taught by Dax Keller and Kris Beckstead, throughout the month.
A new Relief Society Presidency was sustained in the Preston 4th Ward of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Preston North Stake. The president is Lori Heusser, first counselor is Betsy DeSpain, second counselor is Charlotte Burbank and secretary is Jordan Stokes. Released were Christine Larsen as president, Caryn Vaterlaus as first dounselor, and Kim Geddes as second counselor.