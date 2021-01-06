Christmas carols are no longer playing every half hour from the tower of the Oneida Academy building. We look forward to a new year full of kindness from our residents. I witnessed shoveled sidewalks and driveways, a neighbor snowblowing the sidewalks around the block, others taking hot meals to the elderly or dropping off food baskets to neighbors.
Pastor Joel Webb of the Grace Fellowship Church greeted those who came to the Christmas Eve Open House of Prayer on Dec. 24 for a candlelit time of worship and reflection on the true meaning of Christmas. They received a scripture and a Christmas prayer.
Jerri Jensen is back to painting rocks and hiding them on Friday Fun Day since heart surgery in October. Jerri hides six rocks each Friday at 9 a.m. She has had four helpers who also paint and hides the rocks. She painted Nativity scenes and Christmas themes for December. Jerri has 477 followers on her Facebook Page who post where they found the rocks. Jerri also enjoys giving rocks away at the FCMC. “I started this tradition last year and it is still fun for me,” she said.
The knitting and crocheting group called the Knit Wits continued their craft at home as well as at the Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., 206 East 200 North, Preston. Since March they have made 38 blankets, 167 scarves, 555 hats, 12 sweaters, six mittens, and 34 ponchos. The finished items are sent to Knit for Kids at World Vision in Pennsylvania where they are then distributed to those in need around the world. The group will resume meeting Wednesdays, starting Jan. 6. Newcomers are welcome and don’t have to know how to crochet or knit. Members are happy to teach their craft. “Our purpose is to serve others ... come join us,” said Linda Meyers. “Masks are optional and we are distancing.” We need more yarn so donating of yarn is also very appreciated.” Call Linda, 435-881-1928, for more information or how to donate yarn to their efforts.
The DUP Museum is open by appointment. Call Alexis Beckstead at 208-852-2428.
Sympathy and condolences to the family of Janet Knudson Seamons, who passed away on Dec. 11.
For the 11-year-old boys and girls in the Preston 9th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who would be leaving Primary in the new year, the Primary Presidency took a gift bag of different symbols to remind them of temple work and attending Priesthood meetings, said Savannah Williamsen, Primary President. The teachers will remain the same as last year and move up with their students. The teachers visited their students and took them the Doctrine & Covenants Come Follow Me manual for the new Primary year, she said.
Texting has become an important means of communications for the 20 members of the Logan Single Adults 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Bruce James as bishop ward’s boundaries cover Franklin County to 6th North in Logan, Utah. With two Relief Society presidencies and two Elders Quorums presidencies they are able to stay in contact with their members. “It is interesting how they take care of each other especially with the lack of socializing right now,” James noted.
Elder Luke Smellie, son of Ron and Heather Smellie, Preston 3rd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was called to the Italy Rome Mission in May, and received a temporary reassignment to the Anaheim California Mission. Elder Smellie had a missionary farewell on Sept. 6. He finished his training at home in October and is now in the mission field. When he receives a Visa, he will go to Italy.
Condolences to the Reid Carlson family in the passing of their husband, father and grandfather.
Cindy Law Fellows passed away Dec. 13. Our sympathy goes out to her family.