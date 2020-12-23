The celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas time is depicted by church Christmas programs, colorful lights of nativities set up on lawns, festive decorations on State Street and the city parks, Mike Hyde’s horse-drawn wagon with carolers sitting on them meandering through the streets of Preston, creative drive-through church greet and treats events, or virtual church parties singing of carols and spiritual messages.
The Grace Fellowship Church members were excited to invite people to see the facelift they gave the inside of the church before Covid-19 hit. They took out some walls and a counter, refinished the walls and ceiling, put in new lights, new carpet, new chairs and painted. They have been having Sunday worship service and the church will be open with candlelight and Christmas music for people to come in between 6-8 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 24, for a “Christmas Eve Open House of Prayer.” It will be a time of personal or family prayer. “We hope for all who come that it will be a reverent time of worship and reflection on the true meaning of Christmas,” invited Jeanine Webb.
She and Jamie Durfee, advised a youth-led Christmas program on Dec. 20. Christmas stories from the Bible along with scripture readings were given by the youth, who also led the congregation in singing traditional Christmas carols, accompanied by Mindy Lambert. The younger children’s choir sang “Away In A Manger.” Visiting Missionary-Pastor, Jim Mitchell, gave a Christmas message. “This program is similar to what we did for our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service for the last two years,” said Jeanine. “Jesus is the light of the world and we honored and praised Him during this program.”
Preston 4th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a virtual Christmas Party on Dec. 7. Prior to the party, members picked up a big bag of popcorn and their choice of soda pop to take home and enjoy during a virtual party on Zoom. During it Tara and Audrey Sorensen played a piano duet of “Jingle Bells” then Audrey sang “Picture a Christmas,” and Steven Durrant sang “Jingle Bells.” Then they had a virtual tour of over 100 Nativity sets collected and displayed by Phyllis Vaterlaus and Caryn Vaterlaus in their home. Cody Abram played a guitar solo and sang a song written by his dad, Bruce Abrams, titled “Birth of a King” followed by another song Cody and his brother wrote as a sequel to it. The evening was concluded with a spiritual message given by Cameron Rounds, 1st Counselor to the bishop.
The Bishopric of the Preston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints handed out large chocolate chip cookies from Crumbl at their Christmas Greet and Treat drive-through on Dec. 15. Right on cue, at 7 p.m., the snow gently started falling gently. Also, the Preston 6th Ward young men, young women and their leaders, each wrapped in blankets, assembled in the parking lot to go caroling to the members in their ward. They practiced “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” as a long line of cars for the Preston 2nd Ward waited for their treat, adding a nice touch to the holiday event.
Congratulations to Summer Sturgis, daughter of Tyron and Amber Sturgis, of the Preston 4th ward on her baptism in the Preston North Stake on Dec. 5.
Tamara Dahle, Primary President of the Preston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints adapted the Light of The World campaign for Primary children. She delivered a service activity along with the Light the World Calendar and another advent-type calendar. The kids were each given a card stock manger and 25 pieces of fake hay. Each time they did something off of the calendars or something they chose on their own to “light the world,” they could add hay to their manger, said Tamara.