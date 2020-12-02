Lights along State Street, in the city park, on houses, businesses and the library usher in the Christmas season. Thanks to the Festival of Lights committee. The floats and fireworks brought warmth and joy on a chilly night.
More veterans have come to our attention. Thanks to: Robert Anderson, 94, who served in the Navy during World War II, stationed in Manilla, Philippines, on a ship tanker as a Seaman First Class refueling ships on the USS Panda, 1944-1946; David S. Auger served in the Army during the Korea era 1954-1956, stationed at Fort George G. Mead in Maryland where he worked in vehicle maintenance; Kelly Biggs served in the Army National Guard in Preston in 1990 in field artillery, then served in Iraq in 2010-2011, was a liaison between the State Department and the military, and then back to the Boise National Guard in Intell until 2013; Bruce Carter served in the Marines during the Vietnam era from 1967-1971, as a rifle expert and in communications. He received a Purple Heart; Brent Christensen served in the Army Reserves National Guard in Boise; Quinn H. Corbridge served in the Army National Guard in Preston on the howitzer artillery during the Vietnam and Iraq eras 1969-1996; Chad Dunn served in Afganistan in the Military Police; Glen Egbert served in the Air Force for 20 years from 1964-1984 in various areas; Brittani Egbert has been in the National Guard for 11 years; Keith Gamble served in the Army National Guard from 1962-1970, then went into active duty during the Vietnam and Korea era, going to Germany twice. He was an academic instructor in flight school and flew a helicopter, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel; Christopher Gamble is currently serving in Paris, France, assigned to the American Embassy. He is a major in the Air Force working with the Defense POW/MIA accounting activity liaison with France, is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and spent three years in Germany; Jeddie H. Geddes served in the Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era from 1964-1966 working in the mortar infantry. He served in the Preston, Idaho, National Guard from 1966-1992 on the rifle team and as a mess cook; DeLynn Halford served in the Air Force during the post-Vietnam era for over 24 years, stationed in Alaska and Florida; Lee Hendrikson served in the Army National Guard in Preston with the howitzer artillery during 1953-1960; William “Bill” Hollingsworth served in the Army in Korea from 1953-1954 as a switchboard operator; Brian Hyde served in the Army from 1967-1968 in Korea where he was a forward observer and a Recon Sergeant in the artillery unit because his brother was in Vietnam during that time; Elmer Johnson served in the Army full time from 1952-1954 in Panama during the Korea era as a signal corpsman. He was in the National Guard Reserves in Preston in 1954-1981, as an artillery man and crew chief; Wallace LeRoy Johnson served in the Army National Guard in Preston as an artillery Staff Sergeant over the gun crew in 1960-1970; Randy Maddock served in the Navy during the Cold War in the home port of California as an air crewman and weapons technician on patrol with the air wing P3 aircraft a Russian Sub-chaser in 1978-1982; Ashby Nelson, 97, served in the Air Force during World War II stationed in Italy as a nosegunner on a B24 bomber, 1942-1945; Reo Newbold served in the Army for nine months in Vietnam in 1962 as an engineer mechanic, then stationed in Georgia and Louisiana in 1962-1966; Maurice Nielson served in the Army in Vietnam as a military police convoy escort, 1967-1968; Jerry Nielson served in the Army joining the National Guard in Preston while in high school, working with the self-propelled howitzer, then while a student at Rick’s College in Rexburg, and ROTC while a student at BYU-Provo, then back to Preston, 1960-1966; Ray Parry served in the Marines in Vietnam as a truck mechanic in 1966-1969. He was stationed in San Diego and North Carolina before going to Vietnam; Larry Stokes served in the Army Reserve during peacetime in California and Georgia as a military policeman and a company clerk, 1957-1960; Randy Taggart served in the Navy as a cook, stationed in San Diego, California, for three months then deployed every eight months to Vietnam and the Philippines on the USS Duluth LPD6, then back to San Diego for three months, and then back to the Philippines from 1970-1974; George Wilcox, 94, served in the Air Force during World War II, as a cadet in pre-flight pilot training stationed in Texas and Colorado from 1945-1946; Robert Wright served in the Air Force during peacetime stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii where he was a law enforcement officer and a Narcotics Dog Handler from 1982-1984. If we have missed anyone, please let us know by calling 801-623-1759.
The Franklin County Medical Center noted that the following employees are veterans: Kim Allen, Army; Robert Garr, Air Force; Gregory Hicken, Air Force; John Kezele, Army; Kerry Jepsen, Air Force; Kelly Olsen, Army; Bob Raffell; Shirley Shaw, Army; Emil Sherman.
An Autumn Soup Luncheon was held for the monthly ladies’ get-together on Nov. 20. They enjoyed visiting in the Preston 4th Ward cultural hall while eating cream of potato soup, fall squash soup, chicken tortilla soup and ravioli soup in bread bowls.
A reminder to Preston City residents to adhere to the winter parking hour restrictions: no parking between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. to help with the snow removal.
Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the DeEtta Weller family. Weller passed away on Mon., Nov. 16, and is buried in the Fairview Cemetery.