Under the direction of Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a member of the Seventy and Elder Michael L. Staheli (Utah North Area Seventy), The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained a new stake presidency in the Preston North Stake on March 28, 2021. The stake conference was held virtually held through Zoom.
The new stake presidency is Ronald H. Smellie of the the Preston 3rd Ward, as president; La Wrell D. Cook, of Clifton 2nd Ward, as first counselor, and Michael F. Romney, of the Preston 9th Ward, as second counselor. The new stake presidency fills positions held the last 1-1/2 years by Richard C. Swainston, of the Preston 9th Ward, as president; Brandon L. Stephenson, of the Riverdale 1st Ward, as first counselor; and Lucas (Duke) Mumford, of the Oxford Ward, as second counselor. Spencer Barzee and David Larsen remain in the positions of stake clerks.
Grace Fellowship Church has resumed childcare for infants and Pre-K children during the worship service. They will be resuming the children’s class for K-5th graders beginning Easter Sunday, on April 4. Children will sit with their parents for singing, scripture reading, and prayer, then be dismissed before the sermon to attend “children’s church” with an age-appropriate lesson led by Janice Mitchell.
An Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, will be hosted by Grace Fellowship Church on Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. at Craner Park, on the corner of Hwy 91 and South 4th East in Preston. Attendees are invited to dress warm and bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the view of the mountains while watching the sun rise listening to music, a message, and join together in prayer. Their worship service will be at 10:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4, at the Grace Fellowship Church at 16 North State Street.
On a rainy, snowy, cold day, the Preston North Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted a “DI, Give It A Try” event on March 20, at the stake center and via Zoom. “We had this event planned for 2020 but because of the pandemic, we didn’t get to have it. So we were all ready with it this year,” said Lisa Sears, Stake Relief Society President. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of the services offered through Deseret Industries (DI): 1) vocational and career training, 2) employment opportunities, 3) recycling by donating, 4) upcycling of items. The DI was started in 1938.
Kimi Palmer, First Counselor outlined the training program and employment opportunities with partnered companies. Lynn Howard spoke on the benefits of shopping at DI. “DI is totally a place of guiltless shopping. If you see it, get it, because if you think about it, it will be gone the next day. DI has been a part of my life since I was a young mother,” Lynn said.
Christy Hamblin showed the quilts made by Bethany Perkins who won sweepstakes awards at the fair for them. She made them out of fabric from skirts and shirts purchased at DI. The store also sells furniture, new beds, dressers, sheets, white shirts, and coats.
A fashion show put on by 25 women and children in the stake modeled the clothes bought at the store, moderated by Katie Young and Mary Brook. Costa Vida style chicken burritos were served with cookies and water. Decorations on the tables were purchased at DI. Appointments are required for dropping of the items at DI.
Preston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had their Relief Society Birthday celebration by Zoom on March 10. The Presidency delivered doughnuts with an invitation to “Broaden Your Circle of Friends.” Heather Locke, the guest speaker, spoke on the importance of friendship and helping each other, said Charleen Merrill, Relief Society President.
Bishop Jay Durtshi of the Young Single Adult (YSA) Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said a new Relief Society Presidency, was sustained March 14: Erika Ray as president, Courtney Smith as first counselor, Marissa Wakley as second counselor, and Becky Andrews as secretary. Released after two years of service were Hannah Oliverson as president, Misty Swan as first counselor, Marley Jo Sears as second counselor, and Sapphire Moosman as secretary. The YSA have resumed a full schedule of meetings including the second hour of Sunday School, Priesthood and Relief Society meetings and Family Home Evening every Monday night in the Preston 10th Ward building. “We’re so happy to be meeting back together,” said Bishop Durtshi.
Preston 6th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held their Relief Society birthday celebration on March 18 at the church and on Zoom with a Cinco de Mayo theme. “This is the first activity since Covid. We felt that by playing BINGO with prizes would help the sisters get to know each other by being together and supporting each other. The new Relief Society Presidency gave talks on how to do ministering as well as introduce ourselves,” said Kelda Fraser-Packer, secretary. For dinner were tacos filled with crockpot chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Churro Cheesecake cupcakes from Jen’s Sweet Treats in Clifton.
“It was a nice time to get together to chat. It felt good to visit. We needed to get back to the heart of Relief Society and reconnect and rebuild relationships,” said Fraser-Packer. The new Relief Society presidency is Rachael Allred as president, Janet Nalder as first counselor, Kerri Morrison as second counselor and Kelda Fraser-Packer as Secretary. Released were Ann Ormand as president; Annette Nash as first counselor, LaRene Schvaneveldt as second counselor, and Shara McDanel as secretary.
The church’s Legacy 3 Branch at Heritage Senior Home is now holding Sacrament meetings and Sunday School every other Sunday, going in four people at a time. “The staff have told us that the residents tell them that they miss us coming in. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to go back in. It is very humbling and rewarding to provide this service for them,” said Jay Jensen, branch president.
The March lesson of the Sacajawea of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (South Preston) learned of the History of Joseph Mayberry in a newsletter by Alexis Beckstead. Mayberry was set up on a blind date with a new Swedish immigrant. He married her after three days of talking to her with an interpreter. The lesson was on “Pioneers of Mona, Utah” summarized by Beverly Morris.