Living near the Oneida Academy, it was wonderful to hear the Christmas music played prior to the clock striking on the hour all month long. I will miss the music as the clock now just strikes the time during the New Year.
The Preston North Stake held a Tri-Stake Youth Holiday Dance, for ages 14-18 and their leaders from the three local stakes at the Preston North Stake Center, Thursday, Dec. 30. The theme was “Holiday Dance.” The sound system was provided by Andy Clawson. Music was played by Duke Mumford, DJ. The cultural hall was decorated with lights by the Preston North Stake Youth Council who also planned the dance. Besides the youth having tons of fun dancing and visiting, there were also games played such as Cornhole and Spikeball. There was a photo booth available where the youth could have their photo taken with their friends. “A special thanks to the Stake Youth Council for planning such a fun dance and activity. Most of all, thanks to the adult youth leaders who helped chaperone for the evening. Our youth are blessed with great leaders who dedicate and sacrifice time for them. The leaders certainly love the youth in this area in which we live,” said Ryan Buttars, Preston North Stake Young Men President. Baked pretzels, creamies and water were served for refreshments.
The Adult Institute will resume their weekly classes on Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m. at the Preston Seminary building. The course of study for 2022 is the Old Testament. The first class will cover Genesis 1, 2, and 3.
At the Legacy 2 Branch at Heritage Senior Living they had a special sacrament church meeting on Sunday, Dec. 19, with residents sharing their favorite Christmas experiences. A resident, Karen Prestwich, sang a solo “Silent Night.” The congregation sang Christmas carols in-between the speakers. On Monday, Dec. 20, they gathered for Family Home Evening where Santa visited handing out candy canes to the residents. The Branch Presidency also gave the residents a gift. They enjoyed ice cream sandwiches and cookies.
The Quilters Anonymous plan to meet at the Larsen-Sant Library on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. “Those who are interested in joining the quilting group are welcome to come,” invited Susan West, Founder. For more information call Susan at 208-221-4669.
Preston 8th Ward held their ward Christmas party on Friday, Dec. 17. They had ham, funeral potatoes, salads, jello, rolls, and cookies. The Primary children sang Christmas songs in front of a stable.
The annual Candlelight Christmas Eve service at The Grace Fellowship Church on Friday, Dec. 24, was well attended despite a cold, snowy night. Worshippers were warmly welcomed as they gathered in the warmth of the church building to focus on the real meaning of Christmas: Celebrating the birth of Jesus, the long-awaited Messiah, who came to Earth to save us from our sins.
Pastor Jim Mitchell gave a powerful Christmas message reflecting upon 2 Corinthians 9:15, “Thanks be to God for His Unspeakable Gift.”
The service included congregational singing of the Christmas carols “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel,” and “What Child Is This?” led by Pastor Joel Webb accompanying them on the guitar. Special music included a beautiful piano arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” and a quartet composed of two adults and two youth singing “O Come All You Unfaithful” with lyrics calling all to “come see what your God has done.”
The service concluded with a congregational standing in a circle for the candle lighting while various Bible verses were read reminding them that Jesus is the Light of the World. The congregation sang “Silent Night.”
The Schmidt family performed Christmas songs on the piano playing duets. Nick Nelson accompanied himself on the guitar as he sang Christmas songs. The Primary age children sang Christmas songs at the Preston 5th Ward where members gathered for their Christmas party, Tuesday, Dec. 21. They feasted on ham, funeral potatoes, salad, rolls and cinnamon rolls for dessert.
Judy Mitchel gave a cute Christmas story at the Atalicoa Daughters of Utah Pioneers Christmas party held at Elda Winward’s home on Monday, Dec. 13. They ate ham, baked potatoes, salad, and a chocolate pudding dessert. They had a gift exchange where the seven members who attended brought a gift. The gift was given a number, each member took a number and received their gift with that number.
The Holt family played Christmas songs on their string instruments for part of the program at the Preston 11th Ward Christmas party, Tuesday, Dec. 21. A video about the Nativity was shown. The congregation sang “Silent Night.” A ham and cheesy potatoes, salad, rolls, and cake were served.
The Preston 9th Ward Christmas party was held Tuesday, Dec. 7. Dinner was roast beef with baked potatoes, salad, rolls, and carrot cake and brownies for dessert. The Primary children sang Christmas songs, and Brother Rutter read the “Polar Express” for the program. Santa came and gave the kids a treat.