Brianna Patten, daughter of Dr. Daniel and Roxanne Patten was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 10, in the Franklin Stake Center by her older brother Spencer.
Preston High School graduate Abby Gomez, daughter of Rocio and Arcadio Gomez, said she liked the friendly environment of high school because, and that the teachers were willing to help each student’s needs. She served on the Executive Council in her junior year, played soccer and was on the track and field team from her freshman through senior year. She was the manager for Phi Dels in her senior year. During this summer she cleaned West Side High School. She has since moved to Boise State University where she is taking classes in person, majoring in Criminal Justice. “I want to become a police officer,” she said. Her timely advice to students in high school is: “Pay attention and ask for help. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Live up the teenage years because when you get to college, you need to buckle down in paying attention in college.”
David and Nicole Noyes and children moved from their Preston home to Pocatello, Oct. 9, due to their job relocation. They will be missed and wish them well in their new area.
Seven members of the Atalicoa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met for their opening social on Sept. 14, on the covered patio at the home of the new camp president, Phyllis Johnson. They sustained her and the other new officers: 1st vice-captain Lynette Mockli, secretary/treasurer Elda Winward, historian Janet Wright, lesson leader Judy Mitchell, music leader Kathy Kunz, parliamentarian Reva Boyak, and artifacts and museum leader Delores Hobbs. They had a luncheon consisting of home-grown vegetables, a zucchini casserole, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and pumpkin cookies.