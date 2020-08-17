The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program sponsored by the Larsen-Sant Library that starts at age 3, will not hold their graduation ceremony as done for the last five years, but will honor the “graduates” when the library is open on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m, and also on Aug. 18, from 1 – 6 p.m. said Shelley Lowe, Library Associate over the program. The graduates will have their photo taken and will be given a gift bag with books. Three-year-olds are encouraged to start the program.
Welcome to Tina and Mike Thomas who moved from Lebanon, Oregon, a small town south of Salem, in June. Mike runs Thomas Ag Services, which works with growers to get all types of grasses and cereals grown and sold. Tina is a reading specialist teacher who has taught second grade through high school. She plans to do some substitute teaching this year. They have four children, ages 24 (a returned missionary who served in Salt Lake City, Utah, now studying online from home at Oregon State University), 20-year-old (who lives in Logan), 18-year-old (a student at USU), and a 10-year-old.
Parents and grandparents gathered in a backyard setting maintaining social distancing in the shade of large trees for a delightful cool of the evening of singing and piano playing in a year-end Oakwood Music Studio recital. Students ages three to eight performed solos and played simultaneously together on the multiple keyboards. The recital is usually held at the library.
Young women set up flags on July 4th and July 24th throughout the Preston 10th Ward. On Tues., July 11, they and the young men had a cookout at Willow Flats where they hiked and fished.
Tanner Bodily, son of Jenna and Darren Bodily, has been in the Chicago Illinois mission since July 2019 and is doing well. Despite the COVID-19 and rioting, he and his companion are able to get out a little more and are finding creative ways to teach the gospel on Facebook.
Dennis and Jerri Jensen have been making the rounds visiting various car shows in Idaho and Utah over the summer months showing two of their classic cars. For the last 30 years Dennis has built all his classic cars and has won car shows. Last year, a ‘54 merry Monterey he calls Aunt Bea won Most Unique Automobile Award in Old town Pocatello, Idaho. The Jensens participated in their first car show of this season on June 20, in the Pizza Run Car Show in Soda Springs, entering a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 and a 1954 Mercury Monterey Sun Valley. Both cars won the Sponsors Choice Award.
Preston High School 2020 graduate, Adelyn Cox, daughter of Jared and Becky Cox, Saints school taught her that everyone is in the same boat and just trying to live life and have fun while doing it! “So the best thing to do is smile and make friends with everyone!” she said. Adelyn was a member of the National Honor Society all four years of high school. “I loved every second of it! I was glad to have something to push me to do service and to stay involved in the community. I also really liked my classes and my teachers at Preston High! They were all so good and caring. It made learning and growing up fun!” she said. In addition to academics, she played volleyball for the first three years of high school. Adelyn also played the violin in the school orchestra in her freshman and sophomore years. “It was such a great experience! I love music and I am glad I have the baseline of music in my life now!” she said. Regarding graduation, she thought the school did a wonderful job of making it still special and “everything I’d been working towards for four years!” Adelyn said. This summer she worked for Calder Mountain Lodge in Point Baker, Alaska. Most days she is cooking, cleaning, filleting fish, and working on fishing boats. “I’ve had so much fun seeing this beautiful part of the world! I love the ocean, all the trees, and especially the wildlife! Seeing the whales, sea otters, sea lions and eagles every day is my favorite part of the job!” She returns in September then leaves for the Provo Missionary Training Center Oct. 28, to fulfill a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Toronto Canada. “I am so excited to serve a mission! I’ve wanted to go on a mission since I was 10 years old,” said Adelyn.