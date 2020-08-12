One of the pluses of living in the City of Preston is waking up to the melodic sound of the chimes from the Oneida Academy building on Oneida Street. At various times of the day, the chimes play a traditional tune then chime the hour of the day. The reason I mention this anticipated time is that when Covid-19 started in March, the chimes stopped playing. It was noticeable. I wondered if the chimes had the virus. But now the chimes have started their chiming again this month. It is a comforting, peaceful feeling to me that permeates the air throughout the day as an indication that things may be somewhat back to normal. I might add that it is better to hear the chimes then the neighbor’s rooster by my house crowing every day at the crack of dawn, but then maybe it’s also a good sign that there are some things that just don’t change.
Congratulations to Jimi and Regie Carter, on the birth of their first child and son, Jimi Maximus Carter. He was born on July 14, and will be called Max. His father, Jimi Carter, blessed him at their home on August 1, assisted by grandfathers, Jimi Carter and Jay Rawlings; brother-in-law, Lance Lambert; a friend, Justin Lindsey, and Bishop Tim Golightly, of the Preston 10th Ward. Grandparents who attended are Jimi and Brenda Carter of Preston, and Jay and Mindy Rawlings, of Eaton, Colorado. Others in attendance were Regie’s sisters, Chalis Jenkins of Franklin, and Jayce and Lance Lambert of St. George.
Welcome to Chase and Amy Child and their four children who moved from Arizona due to a job relocation. They will be staying with Chase’s parents, Robert and Karen Child while waiting for their house to be built.
Congratulations to the six 8-year-old children who were baptized at the Preston South Stake held on Aug. 1. “A big thank you to Garth Esplin for his diligent work in filling the baptismal font early in the morning prior to the baptism as well as emptying it,” said Sue Reeder, Stake Primary President.
The Painted Rock Hunter, Jerri Jensen, is at it again hiding rocks on what she calls Fun Day Friday in Preston, Weston, and Franklin. Sharla Wilson of Preston helps Jerri hide the rocks. “We are having a blast hiding the rocks again after we had to stop for a while due to the Covid-19 restrictions,” said Jerri. Those who find one of the rocks can keep or rehide the rock. They are asked to post on the Preston Idaho Rocks Facebook page where they found it. If the finder re-hides the rock, they should post a clear picture and leave a clue as to its whereabouts.
Football stadium lights were on at Preston High School July 30, or the culmination of the last day of the annual youth football camp for elementary kids K-8 sponsored by the PHS Football team under the direction of Coach Eric Thorson. The camp was held July 27-30, form 8:30 a.m-11:30 a.m. where the youth learned their plays. PHS football players assisted with the camp. Aiden Cox, 16, son of Jared and Becky Cox, sophomore, and a receiver and running back on the team was one of the football helper coaches. ”I was a soccer player in elementary and junior high 5th- 8th grades but I wanted to try a new sport. I’ve always been inspired by football and wanted to teach other people about it,” said Aiden. As a helper coach for the youth camp, he was assigned the 3rd graders and took them to each station explaining to them about zone blocking and route playing and learning their plays. “I had them the whole week. Little kids’ energies are a bundle of joy to me. They’re awesome. I like to teach little kids to play their best, become the best they can be, and to be that way in school and hopefully on into being an adult,” said Aiden. On July 30, the teams played the camp games against their age group.
Alexis and David Beckstead have been enjoying the frequent visits with their children and grandchildren the past few weeks especially during the July 24th holiday. “We played pioneer games with our grandchildren. It was a good outreach for us as grandparents to share family histories, pioneer stories and games with our children and grandchildren,” said Alexis.
May PHS graduate and daughter of Adam and Mali McKenzie, Emma McKenzie said she enjoyed high school. “I had some awesome friends that made it more fun,” Emma said. She added that she enjoyed singing in the Ladies Ensemble her freshman, sophomore, and junior years, and with the Acappella choir in her senior year. She performed in the school’s two plays “Annie” and “Beauty and the Beast” singing in the chorus and helping with costuming. Also, during those years but not associated with the school, she traveled around Idaho and Utah in ballroom dancing competitions. Emma was glad she was able to participate in a graduation ceremony. “I wasn’t sure how they were going to do something for us for graduation. Despite the fact that it was shorter and different than previous graduation ceremonies at the high school, I was still able to feel what I had accomplished in high school had the same meaning for me,” said Emma. She is currently helping her grandma, who lives close by, with organizing and cleaning around her house. “We have a good time together and it’s nice to be able to spend time with her,” Emma said. The oldest of six siblings, Emma plans to attend BYU-I majoring in child development and plans to serve an LDS mission.