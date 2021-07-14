Since July 4, 1776 it has been 245 years that Americans have enjoyed the freedoms in this great land. July 4th is a time to talk about the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the flag and the patriots who secured our freedom and liberty. My husband and I enjoyed the timely story board walk for our nightly walk reading “We the Kids: The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States” by David Catrow displayed at the Larsen-Sant Library for July.
Families gathered at the Benson Park under a July sky to watch “October Sky” Thursday, July 1, shown outside on a large white screen hung on the wall of the Oneida Stake Academy building. Prior to the movie, John Dalley accompanied himself on the guitar singing well-known songs by John Denver, Neil Diamond, and the Beatles. It was a pleasant evening to sit on a blanket or in camp chairs munching on popcorn and snacks, watching bats fly and the glow of the sunset before the movie started. Another Flic-nic featuring James Garner in “Support Your Local Sheriff” will be shown Thursday, July 15. The free fun begins at 8:30 p.m.
The Grace Fellowship Church is hosting its annual and free Vacation Bible School July 19-21,from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Preston City Park. Children, ages 4 by June 1 through 5th grade, can be registered on line at vbspro.events/p/369510. The theme this year is “Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth Adventure Camp.”
The Young Single Adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a “Linger Longer” after church service on June 27. They had pulled pork or shredded beef sandwiches, potato salad, cakes, cookies, and strawberry lemonade at the Preston Fair Grounds Pavilion. For their Family Home Evening activity the next night on June 28, they played water kick ball. The 30 youth played a game like baseball using three kiddy pools filled with water as bases situated on a 25-foot long tarp. The pitcher pitched a kick ball, rolling it to a barefoot kicker. Runner hurried from pool-to-pool, stepping, jumping or diving into it before moving on to the next “base.” They had popsicles for refreshments.
The Pesto 1st Ward Relieve Society held an outdoor Speed Friendshipping event on June 23. The women visited with the person across the table from them until a timer went off, and they shuffled seats until they had a chance to visit with everyone. “We had lots of new sisters move into the ward during Covid so this was a good way to get to talk with each other and to know each other. It was a perfect activity to have especially at night, outside, in the shade under the pavilion where it was a little cooler,” said Kim Palmer, Relief Society 1st Counselor. Drinks were provided by Scott Madsen’s stand located in Stokes Parking Lot.
“Escape the Heat” was the theme for the Preston 2nd Ward Relief Society activity on July 7. Chad Hansen demonstrated how to barbeque chicken after marinating it for several hours. Then Heather Clark showed how to grill a steak after seasoning it with her favorite Montreal Steak Seasoning. After the outdoor demonstration, the women went back into the church to taste the chicken and steak as well as sample pot and crockpot meals such as chili, rice and broccoli, potatoes and meat gravy, and a rice dessert. Recipes were also available. The activity was planned by Jeana Hansen, Relief Society Activities Leader.