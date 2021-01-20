A big smile showed on the face of Carson Hansen, son of Chad and Jeana Hansen, as he stood before the congregation of the Preston 2nd Ward on Jan. 10, in recognition of his baptism into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Preston South Stake Center. Congratulations Carson!
Melanie and Mick Kofoed welcomed their first child, a girl, to their home. Macey was born on Dec. 30, 2020, weighing five pounds, and is 17-3/4 inches long. Grandparents are Tracy and Coleen Kofoed and Paul and DeAnna Bumgarner, both of Preston.
The new year schedule for the Preston Aquatic Center located at 43 North State Street, offers open swimming times as well as classes, said Heidi Jensen, assistant manager. “Swimming is good exercise especially for older people as it is easier on the joints and it is also good for the younger ages, especially those who are involved in sports for cross-training,” she said. A community pool. Classes are $5 per person. Punch passes or monthly membership are also available Monday-Thursday from 5:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. for walking and lap swimming and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., for open swimming; on Friday from 5:30 a.m. for walking and lap swimming, lessons at 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and open swimming on Saturday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. They are closed Sunday. The center also has a racquetball court which is open to the public during the times the pool is open.