Christmas carols are now being played every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from the bell tower of the Oneida Stake Academy building. My husband and I like to sing or hum along. The songs bring the Christmas spirit to our day.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a campaign to focus on Christ this Christmas season. Each day it sends out a prompt to think of one of His characteristics. One of them reminded me of Mark Jensen, a resident at Heritage Senior Living, who recently passed away. Although we didn’t know Mark previously, my husband and I had several occasions to visit with Mark, who always invited us to to see his fish: a very large fish he had caught many years ago in Alaska which was mounted on the wall in his room.
We met two years ago while caroling at the Heritage Home with our granddaughter's family as a service project. Much to the delight of the children, Mark showed them that big fish, and his collection of glass bells. Mark lovingly invited each of them to choose one from the cabinet. It was theirs. We were touched by his deed of kindness toward the children and realized that our own spirits were lifted as we tried to lift the spirits of others. Thanks, Mark, for representing Christlike love. I look forward to more opportunities to participate in this campaign to remember the Reason for the Season. The “Light The World” campaign can be downloaded at comeuntochrist.org or texting “LIGHT” to 71234 for daily reminders on your phone.