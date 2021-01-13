The Preston Indians picked up two wins at home last week over Blackfoot and Twin Falls. They traveled to Mountain Crest on Jan. 12 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will stay on the road with games at Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 13, and Pocatello on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Pocatello is doing well so far this season and will challenge Preston in their first conference game.
Against Twin Falls on Jan. 9 Preston led early but not by much. The score was 13-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Bruins kept it close and took a 22-21 lead in the second before Braden Hess heaved a 70-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to give his team the lead at the half.
The Indians maintained that advantage but could not pull away to start the third. Twin briefly overtook them again before Preston went on a 7-0 run to take a 46-36 lead into the fourth.
Preston built a nine-point lead in the final quarter, but couldn’t shake the Bruins who closed the gap to three with under a minute to play. Twin Falls had to foul and both Gabe Hammons and Rhett Larson made their shot from the stripe in addition to excellent defense down the stretch. The effort kept the game out of reach of the Bruins. The Indians won 64-56, with all five of their final points from the line.
Hammons led the team with 15 points followed by Hess with 13. Cole Harris and Rhett Larson added 10 each and Brecker Knapp nine. Steven Roberts chipped in four and Treyger Shumway three in a very balanced effort for the Indians.
Against Blackfoot, the Indians led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter at home, and held that lead for the majority of the game. The Broncos tied it, 22-22, in the second quarter but Preston pulled ahead again for a 31-26 advantage at the half.
After the break the Indians extended their lead to seven, 42-35 going into the fourth and went on to win it 72-61, sweeping the Broncos in the season.
Harris led the team with 19, Hammons added 17 and Shumway 10. Knapp and Hess scored eight points each, Roberts seven, Tyler Lindhardt two and Larson one.